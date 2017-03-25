Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Green Lights Engineering Work on Olive Mill Road Roundabout

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 25, 2017 | 10:50 p.m.

Engineering work and environmental review are about to get underway for the Olive Mill Road and San Ysidro Road interchanges, which are being planned as “parallel projects” to the Highway 101 widening through Montecito.

The Santa Barbara City Council last week approved an agreement with Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, which is managing the Highway 101 project with Caltrans.

The city is leading the Olive Mill interchange project, which includes the complicated five-way intersection of Coast Village and Olive Mill roads, North Jameson Lane and the Highway 101 entrance and exit ramps). The project would replace the five stop signs with a roundabout.

The county is leading the San Ysidro Road interchange project, which includes the intersections on both sides of Highway 101, with North Jameson Lane and the northbound Highway 101 entrance ramp on one side, and with South Jameson Lane and the southbound Highway 101 exit ramp on the other side.

SBCAG has $850,000 worth of unused federal earmark money for engineering and environmental work on the two interchange projects, but there is no funding to build them, Mayor Helene Schneider pointed out.

Studies conducted by the city’s Public Works Department and Caltrans show that “the existing interchanges will experience vehicle queuing onto the mainline freeway once the 101 HOV Project is completed if improvements are not constructed to enable the interchanges to handle the increased traffic flows created by freeway expansion,” according to a city staff report.

“The study demonstrates that this safety issue at the Olive Mill interchange can be avoided with the installation of a roundabout, which Caltrans has acknowledged as the most viable solution.”

Rob Dayton, the city’s principal transportation planner, told the council on Tuesday that the Olive Mill Road intersection with Coast Village Road and North Jameson Lane is very confusing for motorists and creates a lot of congestion.

The plan is to put a roundabout there, which would push into county jurisdiction as well, he said.

A future southbound Highway 101 entrance ramp at the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange near the west end of Coast Village Road likely will have a positive impact on Coast Village Road traffic, city traffic engineer Derek Bailey said. Even so, the city expects an 18-percent increase in traffic in that intersection in the future, he said.

The City of Santa Barbara is proposing the construction of a roundabout at the Montecito intersection of Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, North Jameson Lane and the Highway 101 entrance and exit ramps.
The City of Santa Barbara is proposing the construction of a roundabout at the Montecito intersection of Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, North Jameson Lane and the Highway 101 entrance and exit ramps. (City of Santa Barbara illustration)

The council approved the agreement by a 6-0 vote, with Councilman Gregg Hart recusing himself since he also works for SBCAG.

During public comment, Scott Wenz of the Cars Are Basic advocacy group called the proposed Olive Mill Road interchange a “stupid project” and said a roundabout is not friendly to bicycles or pedestrians.

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss said from the dais that it was a chaotic intersection, to which Wenz replied, “It may be chaotic, but it works.”

The city is also working on the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange project, the third “parallel project” to the Highway 101 widening. Dayton said Union Pacific has given its permission for widening the railroad bridge.

Santa Barbara officials have long pushed for these municipal interchanges to be improved alongside the highway widening project, arguing that the freeway improvements will lead to more congestion on city streets.

SBCAG recently announced its intentions to start the final phase of the Highway 101 widening project at its southern end, in Carpinteria.

The Santa Barbara and Montecito portions are more contentious.

After a lawsuit challenging the environmental documents for the project, which would add a third lane in each direction of Highway 101 between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, a Superior Court judge ordered Caltrans to revise and recirculate portions of the environmental impact report.

Judge Tom Anderle agreed with the plaintiffs, saying it was inadequate in its analysis of impacts to local intersections and cumulative traffic impacts from the project.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Olive Mill Roundabout Concept by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 