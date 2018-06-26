Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Lands $878,000 Grant To Fund Anti-Smoking Efforts

Money will pay for additional police staffing, downtown ambassadors, signage and public education

Woman speaks to the City Council Click to view larger
Dawn Dunn, program administrator for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, speaks to the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday about the importance of educating the public on the dangers of smoking. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | June 26, 2018 | 9:58 p.m.

Smoking in public in the city of Santa Barbara is about to get a lot more difficult.

Santa Barbara was awarded an $878,000 grant from the California Department of Justice to fund new anti-smoking signage, public education outreach and enforcement activities from June 1, 2018, to June 30, 2020.

Santa Barbara designated itself a smoke-free city in 2017

The money will also help pay for additional police officer staffing to patrol the downtown and provide new downtown ambassadors to help with enforcement.

Currently, two downtown ambassadors work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The funding will allow the city to hire two more employees, who will work from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The grant will also fund an additional 24 hours of time for a police officer to patrol downtown. 

"I am excited because this is putting extra people on the ground," said Councilman Randy Rowse. 

The city plans to install 180 signs around town, including in the Funk Zone, "a sign within eyeshot," said Nina Johnson, assistant to the city administrator.

The city plans to replace some of the existing "no skateboarding" signs with the new anti-smoking signs.

The grant will pay for the fabrication and installation of signage in parks, beaches, sidewalks in commercial areas, and city-owned parking structures and lots. Money will also pay for a marketing campaign, bilingual videos and announcements aired via radio, movie theater previews, and social media. 

In Santa Barbara, smoking is prohibited at beaches, parks, sports fields, open spaces and trails, sidewalks and paseos citywide in commercial and residential areas, city parking structures and lots, Stearns Wharf, outdoor restaurant patios before 10 p.m., outdoor recreational areas and sports facilities, community centers, and library plazas and events open to the public.

Smoking is defined to include tobacco, marijuana, and electronic vaping devices.

Councilman Eric Friedman said cigarette butts are a huge problem in Santa Barbara. When he and his two children participate in beach cleanups, "every year we find 100 in just about an hour," Friedman said. 

Several of the council members praised Johnson, who wrote the five-page grant application at the last-minute to secure the funding. She was informed of the grant opportunity by Dawn Dunn, program administrator for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon agreed that the grant will be helpful to address many issues on State Street. 

"I am happy to see there are a lot of nuisance issues being addressed downtown," Sneddon said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 