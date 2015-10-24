Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:47 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Street Is the Scene as 3rd Santa Barbara Open Streets Festival Runs Its Course

East Cabrillo Boulevard goes car-free for the day as community fills in the blanks with exercise, dancing and a dog parade for good measure

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, was among the thousands of people going for a spin Saturday on a car-free East Cabrillo Boulevard as part of the third annual Santa Barbara Open Streets festival. Click to view larger
State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, was among the thousands of people going for a spin Saturday on a car-free East Cabrillo Boulevard as part of the third annual Santa Barbara Open Streets festival. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 24, 2015 | 12:36 p.m.

Thousands of people headed to Santa Barbara’s waterfront for a car-free festival as two miles of East Cabrillo Boulevard closed down for a day of biking, free exercise classes and costume contests.

Saturday’s events included zumba, dancing and bootcamp classes for participants, bicycle obstacle courses, dance and music performances, and a health fair with screenings and educational materials — all for free.

Santa Barbara Open Streets held a Run Wild 5K, with a lap through the Santa Barbara Zoo, and a walk to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the United Nations

To get in the Halloween spirit, there was a costumed dog parade and dancers gave their all during the “Thrill the World” event, where local dancers performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” on stage.

Coordinator Robin Elander said she was hoping for 20,000 people or more this year, which is the third event in Santa Barbara.

