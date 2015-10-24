Street Is the Scene as 3rd Santa Barbara Open Streets Festival Runs Its Course

Advice

East Cabrillo Boulevard goes car-free for the day as community fills in the blanks with exercise, dancing and a dog parade for good measure

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Thousands of people headed to Santa Barbara’s waterfront for a car-free festival as two miles of East Cabrillo Boulevard closed down for a day of biking, free exercise classes and costume contests.

Saturday’s events included zumba, dancing and bootcamp classes for participants, bicycle obstacle courses, dance and music performances, and a health fair with screenings and educational materials — all for free.

Santa Barbara Open Streets held a Run Wild 5K, with a lap through the Santa Barbara Zoo, and a walk to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the United Nations.

To get in the Halloween spirit, there was a costumed dog parade and dancers gave their all during the “Thrill the World” event, where local dancers performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” on stage.

Coordinator Robin Elander said she was hoping for 20,000 people or more this year, which is the third event in Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.