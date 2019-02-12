Santa Barbara Songwriter David Segall Featured in Music Video

Santa Barbara singer, musician and songwriter David Segall will debut his latest music video Rising All Along, 7 p.m. March 1 at Night Lizard Brewing Co., 607 State St. Admission is free.

Rising All Along is the latest video from soul and indie rocker Segall, a Santa Barbara High School and UCSB graduate who sings in English, Spanish and Italian.

The music video launch party at Night Lizard Brewing will double as a fundraiser for the Segall's next video release A Touch of Love. He is partnering with the Community Environmental Council and the NOAA-sponsored Ocean Guardians of Adams Elementary School.

Together, they will be filming a piece about "leaving every person and place better than you found them" through compassionate action, Segall said.

The video will feature fifth-graders' views on ocean health and coastal preservation, and will show "love for our ocean and for one another in action,” he said.

Students will be shown in the video cleaning up beaches, saying "no" to single-use plastics, and encouraging one another to put forth the effort to "be the change" they want to see in the world and the environment, the songwriter said.

Segall is launching his March 1 music video release party (and Spotify and Apple Music release) for the new song “Rising All Along,” which is an anthemic song about realizing one's dreams by using one’s innate imagination to "feel the feeling of the dream already fulfilled," he said.

He first wrote the song in 2014 after realizing a lifelong dream of learning to fly with Eagle Paragliding instructors Rob Sporrer and Marge Varaino.

"I was invited to learn how to fly via paragliding, which is something I've dreamed about since I was a kid," Segall said. "I was playing some music out in front of a cafe on State Street in November 2012, shortly after moving back to Santa Barbara after living in Chicago.”

Sporrer came up to Segall to tell him how much he enjoyed the music.

“We got to talking and I learned he was a flight instructor,” Segall said. “I told him it had always been my dream to fly. He told me he'd be thrilled to trade me paragliding lessons for some guitar instruction, and that was the beginning of our friendship.”

A month later, Segall was on the training hill at Elings Park, taking off on his first solo flight, and “feeling in absolute awe of finally learning to fly," he said.

The process of learning to fly inspired the lyrics to “Rising All Along,” whose opening lines are: "I am a man of my word and I can fly like a bird, I'm catching air every day."

Attendees at the March 1 event are encouraged to leave a donation to cover the production costs of the Touch of Love video project, although no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

A silent auction will be a part of the event where attendees can bid on such items as music lessons, yoga class packages and a sunset sailing cruise.

For more information, visit www.davidsegall.com/.

— David Segall.