Santa Barbara Thrashes Bishop Diego

The Santa Barbara girls soccer team played a doubleheader on Friday as part of the San Marcos Tournament, tying Beverly Hills 0-0 in the first game and routing Bishop Diego 8-0 in the second.
While the first game was a defensive battle, Santa Barbara exploded in the second with strong performances all around.
Paolo Villagomez and Sophia Garcia Capelletti each scored two goals for the Dons, while Lily Purvis, Alissa Becerra, Ineka Damon and Leslie Mariscal each added one in the outburst.
Santa Barbara continues tournament play on Saturday.
