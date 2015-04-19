Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:57 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

School Yards to Appear Brown on Their Luck as Santa Barbara District Grapples with Drought

Further tightening of campus water use to take visible toll on lawns; city, district officials discuss gains in after-school program participation

The Santa Barbara City Council and Santa Barbara Unified School District trustees talk drought and after-school programs during a recent joint meeting.
The Santa Barbara City Council and Santa Barbara Unified School District trustees talk drought and after-school programs during a recent joint meeting.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | April 19, 2015 | 9:18 p.m.

Santa Barbara Unified School District officials decided to shut off the irrigation of all nonplaying-field lawns last week, so every campus will start showing the impacts of California’s chronic drought.

“You’re going to see a lot of brown around a lot of schools,” district facilities director David Hetyonk said.

He said the conditions will be very noticeable when people drive by the historic campuses of Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St., and Santa Barbara High School, 700 E. Anapamu St., although SBHS’ school colors are already green and gold.

As a pilot program, district staff have also started pulling out “ornamental turf” between classroom wings and replacing the lawns with mulch and drought-tolerant plants, with a welcome reception so far, Hetyonk said.

Some campuses have a lot of lawn area that isn’t used for sports or other student activities.

SBUSD trustees and the Santa Barbara City Council discussed the drought and shared efforts to provide after-school programs in a joint meeting last week.

Water customers in the City of Santa Barbara have cut down on usage by 22 percent, just short of the 25 percent Gov. Jerry Brown is asking for, water resources manager Joshua Haggmark said.

The school district uses recycled water for most outdoor irrigation but it’s important to cut back on usage now while the recycled water treatment plant is offline for repairs, officials said. The district has cut back its water use by 19 percent, Haggmark said.

Hetyonk said the use of “smart” irrigation controls helped the district reduce outdoor irrigation by 30 percent.

In addition to the joint effort to curtail water use, the city and the school district intersect with sports and recreation.

SBUSD and municipal fields are shared for adult sports leagues, school sports and student after-school programs, including the After-School Opportunities for Kids (A-OK!) and the Recreation After-School Program (RAP!).

The district and city run a free after-school sports league together, providing flag football, basketball and soccer for students in grades two through nine.

SBUSD took over the junior high school after-school sports leagues from the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, and has seen attendance more than triple to 853 kids, Santa Barbara Junior High Principal Lito Garcia said.

Teachers are coaches in the new program, which gives students more of a connection, and participation increased almost immediately, he added. Youths can compete in six sports, up from the two previously offered.

“If we don’t have things for these students to do, they will find something to do,” said Ben Drati, assistant superintendent of secondary education.

Taking advantage of the two money-allocating groups at Friday’s meeting, Drati and Garcia said more money would help expand the program by bringing on more coaches and creating more teams.

For the current year, the City of Goleta pitched in $13,000, Santa Barbara gave $20,000 and the district budgeted $52,000, though it ended up spending more to keep up with demand, Drati said.

Garcia said extra funding of $10,000 to $15,000 would help expand the sports offered as well as the number of students participating. Money goes toward coach and referee stipends, bus transportation to games, and equipment.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 