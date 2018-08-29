Santa Barbara’s Car-Share Program Appears to Be Running on Fumes

Zipcars are only available in two locations in the city, down from 10 spots when the program launched last year

Santa Barbara's car-share program appears to be running out of gas.

One year ago, Santa Barbara signed a five-year contract with Zipcar to strategically place cars at 10 locations throughout the city. Today, the number has crashed down to two locations, and city officials are frustrated that the program never got up to speed.

“There's been little interest,” said Dan Gullett, supervising transportation planner.

Gullett blamed Zipcar's inability to advertise the service.

“We have been disappointed with Zipcar's marketing,” he said at Thursday's Transportation & Circulation Committee meeting.

In April 2017, the city and Zipcar agreed on 10 spots: the Railroad Depot, the Granada Garage, Garage Lot 10, the corners of Almond and Micheltorena streets, De la Vina and Ortega streets, Figueroa and Chapala streets, Gutierrez and Milpas streets, Los Olivos and Castillo streets, and Sola and De la Vina streets.

The city and Zipcar identified those locations as having high likelihoods for success being used by local residents, downtown employees and tourists.

But that never happened. Ridership was so low that Zipcar reversed course and now is only placing cars at the Granada Garage and the corner of Sola and De la Vina streets, according to the city.

The idea was that the vehicles could be rented by the hour or day.

After registering online, Zipcar users can lock and unlock the cars by holding their Zipcar card to a scanning feature under the windshield. The vehicles can be rented from an hour to seven days, and are supposed to be parked in one of 10 designated spaces around the city.

Gullett said communication with Zipcar has been spotty since the launch, but that a Zipcar representative said the company is focusing on larger markets, such a San Francisco and New York.

Zipcar did not respond to Noozhawk calls and emails requesting comment for this story.

The city's contract with Zipcar is non-exclusive, so it can approach other companies to offer service in Santa Barbara if it feels that the problem is Zipcar and not interest in car-share programs.

The city, however, cannot allow cars from two different companies to be parked at the same location.

The sputtering car-share program comes at a time when the city is embracing shared mobility options, including bikes, scooters and cars.

Sharing cars is but another way to reduce the number of people who drive cars — or park them — on the public streets, particularly in the downtown area, where the city wants to build more rental apartments.

But at the same time officials were hitching their wagon to car-share program, ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft grew in popularity, making car-sharing less viable in a city of about 92,000 people.

“It's really disappointing,” said Hillary Blackerby, a member of the city's Transportation & Circulation Commission, of the Zipcar program. “This is definitely a cautionary tale.”

Blackerby lamented the fact that she was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the program, but now Zipcar seems disengaged from the community.

She said officials should approach the next rideshare company with “eyes wide open” so that it doesn't turn into a similar situation.

