Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:07 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Man Arrested After Nipomo Marijuana Farm Found

More than 4,100 pot plants discovered in make-shift greenhouses in southern San Luis Obispo County

A Santa Maria man was arrested Tuesday, along with another suspect, after detectives discovered more than 4,100 marijuana plants growing in make-shift greenhouses in Nipomo.
A Santa Maria man was arrested Tuesday, along with another suspect, after detectives discovered more than 4,100 marijuana plants growing in make-shift greenhouses in Nipomo. (San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 28, 2016 | 8:46 p.m.

Two men, including one from Santa Maria, were arrested, and more than 4,100 marijuana plants were found Tuesday in make-shift greenhouses in southern San Luis Obispo County.

Detectives from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit served a pair of search warrants at two locations on the 300 block of South Oakglen Avenue in Nipomo, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Detectives arrested Tony Lumbreras Soto, 47, of Nipomo for a recent narcotics-related warrant, Cipolla said. 

“The search warrant for the neighboring property revealed a marijuana grow being conducted in make-shift greenhouses containing 4,111 marijuana plants in varying sizes,” Cipolla said.

Detectives also discovered an ounce of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a half ounce of cocaine packaged for sale, and a loaded rifle. 

A suspect at that location, 42-year-old Francisco Soto-Orduna of Santa Maria, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

It’s not known if the men are related, Cipolla said.

Three other male suspects at the site took off running when detectives arrived. 

“The investigation into the marijuana cultivation is continuing, and detectives anticipate charges being filed in the near future,” Cipolla said.

A search was conducted but the other suspects were not caught by mid-afternoon Tuesday, Cipolla said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

More than 4,100 marijuana plants were discovered Tuesday growing in make-shift greenhouses in Nipomo Click to view larger
More than 4,100 marijuana plants were discovered Tuesday growing in make-shift greenhouses in Nipomo (San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 