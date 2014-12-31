Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Investigate Second Fatal Shooting in 8 Days

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | December 31, 2014

A 23-year-old is dead following Santa Maria’s second fatal shooting in eight days.

Santa Maria police said a shooting victim arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center in a vehicle at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers learned the shooting had taken place minutes earlier near Jones Street and Bradley Road, police said.

Little has been released regarding the case police are investigating as a homicide. But one officer said the shooting reportedly occurred in the proximity of a vehicle.

The victim, Terrance Richardson, 23, of Santa Maria died as a result of his injuries.

A family friend stopped near the intersection Wednesday afternoon intending to place candles in memory of Richardson, who reportedly attended local schools while growing up in the Santa Maria Valley. 

Santa Maria police also are investigating another shooting that occurred Dec. 22 in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. The victim, Pedro Antonio Lainez-Lopez, 28, of Santa Maria, was found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

