Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosting ‘American Pride’ Trade Show

By Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce | August 26, 2014 | 9:59 a.m.

Join the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 11 for a trade show event at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Showcase your products and services, and meet business owners to build your business and network with your community.

This year's event lands on Sept. 11, and the theme is "American Pride." Represent a historical event, figure, American hero, branch of the military or anything else that you embodies American Pride for you.

Spaces are first-come, first-served, and they go fast, so please register today.

Exhibitors have a choice of booth location in the Park Plaza Building, Convention Center Building or outdoor booth between the buildings. Please specify your preference with your reservation. Booths are 10 feet by 10 feet. Indoor booths come with pipe and drape. All booths come with skirted 8-foot table, two chairs and access to electricity.

There is a business-to-business hour for exhibitors and their guests from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and the event is open to the public from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Admission is free with a business card or $2 without.

For additional information, please contact Marcy at 805.925.2403 x816 or [email protected].

