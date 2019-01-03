Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau Promotes Restaurant Week

“The Santa Maria Valley is starting 2019 with SantaMariaStyle, chock full of participation from local and loved restaurants, wineries and breweries,” said Glenn Morris, president/CEO of the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

“Each participating outlet will be offering a special for $20.19, everything from wine pairings to tastings and special menu items,” he said.

“Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Week is an incredible opportunity to take advantage of some of the most authentic culinary experiences in our destination including wine pairings and desserts,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of Santa Maria Valley Visitor Bureau.

“This year we’ve expanded our program to include a craft cocktail contest, the first of its kind for our destination,” she said. “January is also a great time to get hotel deals and experience the diversity of what our destination offers, from wine country to outdoor adventures and live theater.”

For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit www.santamariavalley.com/restaurantweek.

Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Week is part of the ninth annual California Restaurant Month, designated by Visit California. A record number of 40 destination partners are participating this year, each with distinct programming, festivals or experiences.

“California’s ever-evolving food culture and innovative culinary offerings makes it the perfect destination during our ninth annual California Restaurant Month,” said Visit California President and CEO Caroline Beteta.

“Communities across the state will showcase their dining highlights, serving up the best dishes and celebrations from Mendocino to San Diego,” she said.

For more information about California Restaurant Month, visit www.DineinCa.com.

— Jennifer Harrison for Santa Maria Valley Visitor Bureau.