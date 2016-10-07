Sawyer Rhodes Dominates for Dons in Win Over Servite

Water Polo

Visiting Servite got to witness the water polo prowess of Santa Barbara High senior Sawyer Rhodes in two periods of action Friday.

Rhodes scored 7 goals, had 3 assists and 3 steals in 14 minutes to power the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 10th-ranked Dons to a 15-10 non-league victory at the Santa Barbara High pool.

Jacob Castillo played a strong game, recording 3 goals, 3 assists and 3 steals. Jack Rottman added 3 goals and freshman Chase Raisin scored his first varsity goal and "played great center defense," said Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh.

The Dons (11-4) take on Vista of the San Diego Section on Saturday at 2 p.m. and play their alumni at 3 p.m.

