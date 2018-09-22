Saturday, September 22 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

SBCAG Board Opposes Prop. 6 That Would Repeal Gas Tax Hike

By Gregg Hart for Santa Barbara County Association of Governments | September 22, 2018 | 1:47 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board of Directors has voted 10-3 to oppose Proposition 6 on the November state ballot. Prop. 6 would repeal the Senate Bill 1 gas tax increase that was approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown last year.

The California Transportation Commission recently awarded $417 million in new state gas tax funds for the 101 HOV Multimodal Corridor Project.

This critical state funding combined with regional Measure A money fully funds construction of the next three segments of the 101 HOV Project and its related bicycle and pedestrian projects.

If Proposition 6 passes in November, the $417 million state transportation grant funding will be lost and construction of the 101 widening project will be delayed indefinitely.

In addition to the 101 freeway grant funds, new gas tax funds revenues provide $12 million annually to local governments to improve safety and repair local streets and roads. This funding is also in jeopardy if Proposition 6 passes in November.

“Proposition 6 threatens needed investment in traffic safety projects, local road repairs and the 101 Freeway widening,” said Joan Hartmann, SBCAG Board chair. “Santa Barbara County voters have consistently voted to support needed improvements in our regional transportation infrastructure.

“We need the state of California to partner with us to provide critically needed funding for local transportation improvements like the 101 freeway widening, local road repair and maintenance and traffic safety projects.

“I join my SBCAG colleagues and urge Santa Barbara County voters to vote No on Proposition 6 this November,” she said.

“SBCAG is scheduled to receive $417 million to widen the 101 freeway,” said Marjie Kirn, SBCAG’s executive director. “That is nearly $1,000 for every resident in Santa Barbara County.

“If Proposition 6 passes this November, we will lose this funding and construction of the 101 freeway widening will be in jeopardy. Proposition 6 threatens the progress we have made on the 101 project and would cut future funding for safety projects, road maintenance and traffic congestion relief.”

County Supervisors Hartmann, Steve Lavagnino, Das Williams and Janet Wolf voted to oppose Prop. 6, along with Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo, Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson, Guadalupe Mayor John Lizalde, Carpinteria City Councilmember Al Clark, Buellton City Councilmember Holly Sierra and Goleta City Councilmember Michael T. Bennett.

County Supervisor Peter Adam, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Lompoc City Councilmember Jim Mosby voted no on the SBCAG Resolution to oppose Proposition 6.

— Gregg Hart for Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

 

