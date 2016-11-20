SBCC Finishes 2nd at Hancock Tournament

College Basketball

Yuba used big scoring runs in the latter part of each half on Sunday night to defeat SBCC 71-58 and claim the title in the Hancock Home Motors men’s basketball tournament in Santa Maria.

The Forty-Niners (5-1) erased an 18-11 deficit with a 17-6 first-half run and led 34-28 at halftime. The Vaqueros (2-4) got within five in the second half (54-49) on a layup by Ben Clay. Yuba regained control with a 13-5 scoring run and stretched the lead to 13 (67-54) on two free throws by Jalen Davis with 3:02 to play.

All-Tournament choice Robert Hutchins led the Vaqueros with 15 points. The 6-0 guard averaged 23.3 points in three games. Jesse DeVries scored all nine of his points in the second half and also made all-tourney after averaging 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds. Clay added eight points and five rebounds.

Yuba outshot the Vaqueros 39.7 to 37.3 percent and won the rebound battle, 41-28. Santa Barbara was 0-10 on 3-pointers in the second half and 2-17 for the game.

The Forty-Niners had four players between 12 and 13 points. Jaaron Stallworth scored 13 points with eight rebounds and six assists.

The Vaqueros return to action a week from Thursday (Dec. 1) in the Wild West Shootout. They’ll take on the host West L.A. at 5:15 p.m.