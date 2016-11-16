SBCC Gives Coach Ed Gover 350th Win, Finishes League Unbeaten

College Volleyball

Kaylene Ureno had 10 kills and a season-high .769 hitting percentage on Wednesday night to guide No. 3 SBCC to a 25-5, 25-11, 25-3 women’s volleyball victory over Hancock in the regular-season finale at the Sports Pavilion.

It was the 350th win for Coach Ed Gover, who’s in his 26th season. Gover is 350-195 with 10 WSC North titles and a State runner-up finish in 1999.

“I’m just honored to have such great kids,” said Gover after the 63-minute sweep. “Taylor (Badois) and Eryn (Young) came to watch tonight and they were part of the crew that built those 350 wins. The kids that came this year are superb individuals and great players.

“I’m just blessed that our school and our community brings these kids and their parents allow them to come here.”

The Vaqueros won their 11th straight to boost their record to 23-3 overall and 8-0 in conference. They’re also 8-0 at home with seven sweeps. They beat top-ranked Grossmont 3-1 on Sept. 17, handing the Griffins (24-1) their only loss of the year.

Santa Barbara has won the last five WSC North titles with a 51-3 record. Hancock was last in the five-team conference with records of 0-18 and 0-8.

“We needed to take care of business on our side of the net, stay focused and do all the fundamentals correctly,” said Gover. “It was nice to see that people who’ve been working hard on the bench get a lot of playing time tonight. Our main goals were to get our middles going early and to stay steady the whole match.

“Brooke Pumo got super excited tonight and everyone loves Brooke. It was the same with the setting of Daryn Odell-Dee.”