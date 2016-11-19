Friday, June 29 , 2018, 5:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

SBCC Water Polo Falls in Overtime in State Final

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 19, 2016 | 5:16 p.m.

SBCC rallied in the fourth period to force overtime, but Riverside scored the only goal in the extra time and beat the Vaqueros 9-8 in the California Community College State Women's Water Polo Championship at Las Positas College in Livermore on at rainy Saturday

Mary Myers scored with 10 seconds left in the first overtime to lift No. 2 Riverside to the title.

No. 1 SBCC finishes at 33-2 with both losses coming to Riverside (30-3). The teams split their four meetings this year, 2-2.

The Vaqueros trailed 3-0 early in the second quarter and played catch-up for the whole game. Riverside won its fifth State title and first since 2011. The Vaqueros, who started their program three years ago, were making their first championship game appearance.

Martin scored four goals and had five steals for the Tigers, who led 4-2 at halftime and 8-5 after three quarters.

SBCC won the fourth quarter on goals from Gabrielle Ritter, Charissa Dorn and Addison Seale. Seale tied it 8-8 with 2:30 to play.

Seale had two goals, six steals and two assists. Riverside held Vaquero scoring leader Kendra Carr  to two goals. Mackenzie Richards made a season-high 13 saves in goal.

“We came out slow as a team and our defense was the issue in the beginning,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Riverside was shooting well on the perimeter. The way we came back from a four-goal deficit (8-4) was amazing. We turned the momentum in our favor.

“We had several opportunities and their goalie played well and that was the difference.”

Roth said he’s proud of this group, which started the year 22-0 and had an 11-game win streak snapped on Saturday.

“I’m sad to see the season end but it was an amazing season and we grew so much as individuals,” he stated. “I’m sad to see this group move on but I’m so proud of their accomplishments and getting to the State final. Their legacy will live on.”
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 