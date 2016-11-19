SBCC Water Polo Falls in Overtime in State Final

Water Polo

SBCC rallied in the fourth period to force overtime, but Riverside scored the only goal in the extra time and beat the Vaqueros 9-8 in the California Community College State Women's Water Polo Championship at Las Positas College in Livermore on at rainy Saturday

Mary Myers scored with 10 seconds left in the first overtime to lift No. 2 Riverside to the title.

No. 1 SBCC finishes at 33-2 with both losses coming to Riverside (30-3). The teams split their four meetings this year, 2-2.

The Vaqueros trailed 3-0 early in the second quarter and played catch-up for the whole game. Riverside won its fifth State title and first since 2011. The Vaqueros, who started their program three years ago, were making their first championship game appearance.

Martin scored four goals and had five steals for the Tigers, who led 4-2 at halftime and 8-5 after three quarters.

SBCC won the fourth quarter on goals from Gabrielle Ritter, Charissa Dorn and Addison Seale. Seale tied it 8-8 with 2:30 to play.

Seale had two goals, six steals and two assists. Riverside held Vaquero scoring leader Kendra Carr to two goals. Mackenzie Richards made a season-high 13 saves in goal.

“We came out slow as a team and our defense was the issue in the beginning,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Riverside was shooting well on the perimeter. The way we came back from a four-goal deficit (8-4) was amazing. We turned the momentum in our favor.

“We had several opportunities and their goalie played well and that was the difference.”

Roth said he’s proud of this group, which started the year 22-0 and had an 11-game win streak snapped on Saturday.

“I’m sad to see the season end but it was an amazing season and we grew so much as individuals,” he stated. “I’m sad to see this group move on but I’m so proud of their accomplishments and getting to the State final. Their legacy will live on.”

