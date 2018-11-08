Sears Plans to Close Store at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara

Store is one of two large anchor businesses at shopping center; February 2019 closing date

The days are numbered for the Sears store in La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara.

A statement from Sears Holdings, posted on its website Thursday, indicated the Santa Barbara Sears — one of two large anchor stores in La Cumbre Plaza along with Macy's— is among 40 Sears and Kmart locations around the country scheduled to be shuttered in February 2019.

The adjacent Sears Auto Store also will be closing, the company said.

The latest closure announcement comes roughly a month after the company said it would be closing 142 stores around the country in November.

“Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin late next week,” the company said Thursday of the latest round of closures.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of both Sears and Kmart, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 15.

Sears’ sales have plummeted precipitously in the last few years, and the company has been hemorrhaging cash at an alarming rate.

Company officials have blamed a variety of factors, including competition from online vendors and a change in consumer buying habits.

At the time of the bankruptcy filing, Sears Holdings was operating some 700 Sears and Kmart stores.

Company officials have been negotiating for loans that would allow it to continuing operating while seeking a buyer for the company and to avoid liquidation.

Officials at La Cumbre Plaza could not immediately be reached for comment about the closure.

