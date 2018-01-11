Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:48 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Coroner Releases Names of 18 People Killed in Montecito Floods

Victims, all from Montecito, ranged in age from 3 to 89; 43 people listed as missing

Emergency personnel search Thursday for possible victims in the mud and debris on Highway 101 below the Olive Mill Road bridge in Montecito. As of Friday, the death toll in Tuesday’s flash flooding stood at 18, and the victims’ names were released. Click to view larger
Emergency personnel search Thursday for possible victims in the mud and debris on Highway 101 below the Olive Mill Road bridge in Montecito. As of Friday, the death toll in Tuesday’s flash flooding stood at 18, and the victims’ names were released. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 5:20 p.m. | January 11, 2018 | 2:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County's Coroner's Office released names Thursday of 17 people confirmed dead in the Montecito flooding disaster, including four children. 

An additional name was released Friday.

All of the people are Montecito residents and authorities already notified families of the deceased, the sheriff's department said. 

The cause of death for all of the individuals will be listed as, "multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides due to recent wildfire." 

Below is the list of names from the Coroner's Office, as of 5:20 p.m. friday: 

» Jonathan Benitez, 10 years old

» Kailly Benitez, 3 years old

» Joseph Francis Bleckel, 87 years old

» Martin Cabrera-Munoz, 48 years old

» David Cantin, 49 years old

» Sawyer Corey, 12 years old

» Peter Fleurat, 73 years old

» Josephine Gower, 69 years old

» John McManigal, 61 years old

» Alice Mitchell, 78 years old

» James Mitchell, 89 years old

» Mark Montgomery, 54 years old

» Caroline Montgomery, 22 years old

» Marilyn Ramos, 27 years old

» Rebecca Riskin, 61 years old

» Roy Rohter, 84 years old

» Peerawat Sutthithepa, 6 years old

» Richard Loring Taylor, 79 years old

Several of the names have been shared by friends or family on social media as missing persons.

"The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office wants to express our heartfelt sadness to the family and friends of those who lost their loved ones. We request that you respect their privacy during this most difficult time," spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said in a statement. 

Emergency responders have reported an addition 28 people injured and 43 people missing as of Thursday afternoon, though the number of missing persons has been constantly changing. 

Cottage Health hospital emergency departments have treated 27 patients with storm-related injuries, spokeswoman Maria Zate said Thursday. 

There were 14 patients in the hospital, and the rest had been treated and released.

Two of the four patients who were in critical condition on Tuesday had improved to serious condition, she added. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 