Coroner Releases Names of 18 People Killed in Montecito Floods

Victims, all from Montecito, ranged in age from 3 to 89; 43 people listed as missing

The Santa Barbara County's Coroner's Office released names Thursday of 17 people confirmed dead in the Montecito flooding disaster, including four children.

An additional name was released Friday.

All of the people are Montecito residents and authorities already notified families of the deceased, the sheriff's department said.

The cause of death for all of the individuals will be listed as, "multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides due to recent wildfire."

Below is the list of names from the Coroner's Office, as of 5:20 p.m. friday:

» Jonathan Benitez, 10 years old

» Kailly Benitez, 3 years old

» Joseph Francis Bleckel, 87 years old

» Martin Cabrera-Munoz, 48 years old

» David Cantin, 49 years old

» Sawyer Corey, 12 years old

» Peter Fleurat, 73 years old

» Josephine Gower, 69 years old

» John McManigal, 61 years old

» Alice Mitchell, 78 years old

» James Mitchell, 89 years old

» Mark Montgomery, 54 years old

» Caroline Montgomery, 22 years old

» Marilyn Ramos, 27 years old

» Rebecca Riskin, 61 years old

» Roy Rohter, 84 years old

» Peerawat Sutthithepa, 6 years old

» Richard Loring Taylor, 79 years old

Several of the names have been shared by friends or family on social media as missing persons.

"The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office wants to express our heartfelt sadness to the family and friends of those who lost their loved ones. We request that you respect their privacy during this most difficult time," spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said in a statement.

Emergency responders have reported an addition 28 people injured and 43 people missing as of Thursday afternoon, though the number of missing persons has been constantly changing.

Cottage Health hospital emergency departments have treated 27 patients with storm-related injuries, spokeswoman Maria Zate said Thursday.

There were 14 patients in the hospital, and the rest had been treated and released.

Two of the four patients who were in critical condition on Tuesday had improved to serious condition, she added.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.