Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss of Custody Deputy Trevor Carpenter

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | June 18, 2017 | 9:45 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is saddened to report the loss of a valued member of our family. Custody Deputy Trevor Carpenter, 42, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, after a valiant fight with leukemia.

Custody Deputy Trevor Carpenter Click to view larger
Custody Deputy Trevor Carpenter

Trevor Carpenter, a husband of 19 years and father of four, was hired at the Sheriff’s Office as a custody deputy in 2003.

“Since 2013, Custody Deputy Trevor Carpenter fought an insidious illness with strength, courage, and dignity," said Sheriff Bill Brown.

"He was an inspiration. His positive outlook, cheerful nature and smile will be missed by those of us who were privileged to work with him,” Brown said.

In addition to being a dedicated custody deputy, Trevor was an avid photographer, supporter of the Boy Scouts and a huge Dodgers fan. Most of all, he loved his family and was dedicated to them.

Fellow Custody Deputy Genaro Gomez said, “He loved God, his country, followed only by the love for his family. He made so many people realize that we need to nourish our relationships with family and friends more than we do.”

Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Celebration of Life Services for Trevor Carpenter will be held at 3 p.m. June 26, at Camarillo Community Church, 1322 Las Posas Road in Camarillo.

Thank you Trevor, for the gift you were to your community and everyone who knew you.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
