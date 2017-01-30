Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:22 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Laurie Jervis: Solvang’s Wandering Dog Wine Bar Markets Own Line of Shrubs

​Popular vinegar-and-fruit-based drink packs a bite with a touch of sweet

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | January 30, 2017 | 6:12 p.m.

Solvang’s Wandering Dog Wine Bar, family owned and operated and popular with both tourists and locals alike, last year released its own shrub label, Broken Clock Vinegar Works.

A shrub is a vinegar-and-fruit-based drink, traditionally termed a “drinking vinegar,” first made popular in 15th century England.

Today, the word shrub refers both to the aforementioned cocktail, made by mixing a vinegar-based syrup with spirits, water or carbonated water, and to the fruit-sweetened, vinegar-based syrup from which said cocktail is made.

In bygone years, that syrup was known as drinking vinegar.

The concentrate has surged in popularity in bars across the nation, with websites and mixology magazines featuring do-it-yourself shrub recipes.

Wandering Dog released its Broken Clock Vinegar Works lineup at the Taste of ​Solvang last March, said Charles “CT” Williams, co-owner of the bar with his parents, Susan and Jack, and his wife, Jody.

“Our debut got a great response,” he told me.

The shrubs’ combination of tart and sweet flavors were a big hit during Solvang’s hot summer months.

The Broken Clock bottle labels proclaim that the elixir “Drinking Vinegar” is good “For Any Time of Day.”

It was that sage line that inspired Jody and CT — struggling to come up with a clever name for their product — to choose Broken Clock.

Why? Because “a broken clock is still correct two times every day,” CT Williams recalled with a chuckle.

The Strawberry Ginger shrub is the most popular in the lineup, according to Wandering Dog co-owner Charles “CT” Williams. Wandering Dog bottled its third release of this flavor late last year. Click to view larger
The Strawberry Ginger shrub is the most popular in the lineup, according to Wandering Dog co-owner Charles “CT” Williams. Wandering Dog bottled its third release of this flavor late last year. (Jody Williams photo)

The Broken Clock Vinegar Works debut lineup included Blueberry Vanilla (Williams’ favorite, “because it’s so aromatic”), Strawberry Ginger, Apple Clove and Tangerine Lavender.

Newer flavors will be Prickly Pear, Kiwi, Peach Jalapeno and Spicy Margarita. When Williams and I spoke during mid December, he anticipated releasing the first of those — prickly pear — in January. 

Each batch fills about 150 bottles, and each 50-milliliter bottle contains enough for about 17 “mini” cocktails, he said. The bottles are $22 each.

Broken Clock utilizes fresh fruits that undergo a process called IQF, or individually quick frozen, Williams said. “Only two hours pass between when the fruit is picked and when it’s frozen” for future use, he said.

The shrubs crafted by Williams and his bar staff follow a 4-to-1 ratio: 2 ounces of spirits, 2 ounces of mixer and 1 ounce of the desired Broken Clock solution, he said.

A Wandering Dog Shrubarita drink. Click to view larger
A Wandering Dog Shrubarita drink.  (Jody Williams photo)

Since Broken Clock’s debut last year, the family has refined the ingredients to utilize less sugar and more fruit, Williams said.

The current releases have “a color that really pops,” which resulted from some accidental aging: The compound underwent “a really extended maceration when I was recovering from knee surgery last summer” and could not get around well enough to work on the blend, he recalled.

Williams favors champagne vinegar over apple cider vinegar, as the former allows the fruit to come through and is mellower than the latter.

Long hailed as digestive (that which boosts human digestion), a shrub drink packs natural acidity and nutrients from the high-grade fruit and the acid from the vinegar.

Broken Clock Vinegar Works now represents about 15 percent of Wandering Dog’s total sales, Williams said.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 