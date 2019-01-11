SpaceX Rocket Blasts Off for New Launch Year at Vandenberg AFB

A Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday served as the grand finale for one of the largest tech upgrades in space history, including revolutionary change to the global air-traffic surveillance system.

The Space Exploration Technologies rocket blasted off into mostly clear skies at 7:31 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base en route to place 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit.

Long low rumbles were heard in Santa Maria and Goleta as the rocket climbed away from the Central Coast.

Delivery of the satellites to create a second-generation communication constellation was expected to start 56 minutes after launch and be complete 1 hour and 12 minutes after blastoff.

Once all 10 commercial satellites have been released, Iridium Next will have 75 spacecraft in orbit, with 66 of those used for the constellation and the others serving as in-orbit spares.

The first-stage booster used Friday previously launched in September from Florida, and SpaceX successfully landed the booster on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions.” Images revealed the booster sitting in the middle of the bull's-eye painted on the ship.

From the start, SpaceX has touted the reusability of its key components in an effort to reduce the cost and time it takes to put payloads in space.

But the primary purpose of the rocket launch involved completing the $3 billion Iridium Next constellation to provide voice and data communication anywhere on the globe.

While the Falcon mission secured the first launch of 2019 from Vandenberg, the second is set to be a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket and its top-secret cargo for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Liftoff of that mission reportedly will occur later this month.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.