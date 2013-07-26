Special Olympics Gearing Up for Coast Village Classic Car Show

Special Olympics Santa Barbara will host the Coast Village Classic Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 along the 1100-to-1200-block Coast Village Road frontage parking areas and adjacent parking lots.

Early bird classic car and truck registrations are being accepted through Aug. 26 and late registrations through Sept. 9. The show is expected to fill well before the deadlines, with no registration accepted day of the event.

Spectacular cars from Michael Hammer’s collection, along with the most rare and unique cars of Montecito and Santa Barbara County will be featured. The public is invited to this free event on Sept. 22 to benefit Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

The car show will feature the presentation of first- and second-place trophies in eight categories, including Best American, Best Foreign, Best Sport, Best Race, Best Hot Rod, Most Original, Most Elegant and Best Corvette, celebrating 60 years of the Corvette.

The first-place trophies have been custom made by local racing luminary Seth Hammond, featuring one-of-a-kind trophies. Registered car show entrants will vote on the top two cars in each category with the winning cars receiving their due. Sponsors will present the trophy in their selected category.

A weekend of festivities is planned starting with a Car Show Gala at 5 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Montecito Country Club. The gala will benefit Special Olympics Santa Barbara and feature a sneak preview of cars, a live auction, a dessert auction, a dance presentation and lively music by Area 51.

Sponsorship for the car show, trophies and gala tables is available for a limited time, by contacting Special Olympics Region Director Sara Spataro at encode=“[email protected]” title=“[email protected]”}.

Dolores Morelli Johnson and Dana Newquist serve as co-chairs of the second Coast Village Classic Car Show.

“The second year show will feature 130 cars, more than last year, special one-of-a-kind, first-place trophies, the much-anticipated awards ceremony, and a fun day for car enthusiasts and the community,” Newquist said.

Johnson recognizes “the outstanding support from our presenting sponsor, the Armand Hammer Foundation and DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara, the media event sponsor. We also appreciate the wonderful partnership with Santa Barbara Cars and Coffee, whose members show cars regularly on Sunday mornings in Montecito. This show will be very exciting. and most importantly benefit Special Olympics athletes, providing opportunity to experience the life-changing power and joy of sports.”

For more information about the car show, to register before the early bird deadline of Aug. 26 or to become a sponsor, call Special Olympics at 805.884.1516 or register online by clicking here.

— Sara Spataro is the regional director for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.