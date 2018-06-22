Staples Appears to Be Leaving Downtown Santa Barbara Location

Loss of office-supply store would be another blow to the 400 block of State Street, which already has other vacancies

The 400 block of State Street in Santa Barbara appears about to take another hit.

Staples, "the office superstore," has not yet renewed its lease, according to Radius Group's commercial real etate broker Steve Brown.

Radius is currently marketing the building at 410 State St. and looking for a new tenant.

Brown said Staples' lease expires at the end of August.

"They haven't renewed it," Brown said. "It seems as though they are pulling out of there."

Staples did not respond to calls and emails from Noozhawk requesting comment.

Brown said Radius has prospects for the property, but he declined to talk about specific clients.

"I hate to jinx anything," Brown said. "What we are looking for is pretty much what is there, another big box retailer."

He said a similar office retailer, a home goods store, sporting goods outlet or grocery store would make a good tenant for the site.

"It has a great parking and great visibility," Brown said.

The 400 block of State Street has struggled over the past year, falling victim to a combination of chronic panhandling and homeless people who have settled into the street, and the retail economy shifting toward online.

Near Staples is a 99 cent store, and vacant buildings.

Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, said the departure of Staples is a loss for the community, particularly the offices downtown that depend on supplies.

"It's unfortunate," he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.