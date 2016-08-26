Santa Ynez Blows Past San Marcos, 52-0 in Season Opener

Football

Whether throwing, running or even kicking, it seemed as if nothing could go wrong for Santa Ynez quarterback Michael Mccoy on Friday night.

Led by an electrifying showcase from Mccoy, the Pirates easily blew past San Marcos 52-0 during their season opener at Warkentin Stadium.

“This was an overall team effort and our offensive line came out blocked well tonight,” Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg said. “When things broke down, Mike knew what to do on the field and made things happen with his feet.”

The dynamic senior quarterback accounted for six touchdowns on the night, passing for 282 yards and five scores through the air while running for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also lined up as the Pirates placekicker on special teams, going a perfect 7/7 on PATs and hitting a 23-yard field goal.

This all-around performance allowed the 6-foot-1,195-pounder to take home the inaugural Norm Clevenger MVP Award. The distinction is named after former Santa Ynez and San Marcos Principal Norm Clevenger, who is currently battling cancer.

“It was a great way to start off the season and my line gave me plenty of time to make plays and my receivers were absolute vacuums in the air tonight,” commented Mccoy.

His favorite target throughout the night was junior wide receiver Gabe Prendergast, who had six receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore wideout Jasper Kadlec also had a strong performance, catching six passes for 59 yards and a score.

Leading the way on the ground were Pirates tailbacks Vinny Vacua and Dustin Gregg, who combined for 11 carries and 53 yards. Senior running back Greg Fariss had four carries and 19 yards, scoring on a 11-yard scamper in the first quarter.

Friday’s blowout also spoiled the head coaching debut for Jason Fowle, who has taken over the Royals program following the departure of Anthony Linebaugh.

“We came out and played hard but they beat us at the point of attack,” coach Fowle said. “Nobody is giving up on these guys and we’re not going to stop expecting their best every day.”

One of the lone bright spots during an otherwise forgetful night for San Marcos was free safety Jose Romo, who had five solo tackles and three pass deflections. The senior standout also made a brief appearance at quarterback after Jacob Villarreal went down with a foot injury with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter.

On offense, senior tailback Arren Magtanong ran for 30 yards on eight carries while Jesus Miranda had four receptions for 12 yards.

“We’re a work in progress but I was proud of these guys and our team is going to keep working to improve and get better,” coach Fowle added.

With the victory, the Pirates (1-0) head home next week to face-off with longtime rival Carpinteria.

On the other hand, the Royals (0-1) will hit the road for a week two matchup against Morro Bay.

NONLEAGUE

SANTA YNEZ 52, SAN MARCOS 0

SANTA YNEZ 14 24 14 0 — 52

SAN MARCOS 0 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST QUARTER

SY — Fariss 11 yard run, Mccoy PAT good (7-0)

SY — Prendergast 47 yard pass from Mccoy, Mccoy PAT good (14-0)

SECOND QUARTER

SY — Kadlec 8 yard Pass from Mccoy, Mccoy PAT good (21-0)

SY —Mccoy 23 yard FG good (24-0)

SY — Mccoy 10 yard rush, Mccoy PAT good (31-0)

SY — Vreeland 4 yard pass from Mccoy, Mccoy PAT good (38-0)

THIRD QUARTER

SY — Prendergast 12 yard pass from Mccoy, Mccoy PAT good (45-0)

SY — Ray 17 yard pass from Mccoy, Mccoy PAT good (52-0)

SY SM

First downs 26 8

Rushes-Yards 33-215 31-75

Passing 282 12

Comp-Att-Int 17-21-0 4-8-1

Punts 1-27 5-52

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2

Penalties-Yards 6-68 9-54

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Santa Ynez: Mccoy 8-94, Vacua 7-29, Gregg 4-24, Fariss 4-19, Duus 3-19, Vreeland 1-8, Reynosa 2-4. San Marcos: Magtanong 8-30, Allen 8-26, Corona 7-15, Romo 4-5.

PASSING — Santa Ynez: Mccoy 17-20-5-0—282, Gregg 0-1-0-0—0. San Marcos: Villarreal 3-6-0-1—9, Romo 1-2-0-0—3.

RECEIVING — Santa Ynez: Prendergast 5-169, Kadlec 6-59, Vreeland 2-21, Ray 2-19, Transeth 1-14. San Marcos: Miranda 4-12.

