Business

Taqueria Reopens Inside Cielito Restaurant on State Street

Cielito Restaurant & Taqueria is located at 1114 State St. in Santa Barbara, and its menu is designed to showcase an innovative take on the flavors of Mexico and Latin America.
Cielito Restaurant & Taqueria is located at 1114 State St. in Santa Barbara, and its menu is designed to showcase an innovative take on the flavors of Mexico and Latin America.
By Cecily Barrie for Cielito Restaurant & Taqueria | June 9, 2015 | 4:10 p.m.

Cielito Taqueria in Cielito Restaurant has reopened.

Lunchtime counter service is available Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy signature tacos and burritos with the added deliciousness of the Cielito salsa bar. Now you don’t have to wait until happy hour for a Cielito margarita! The workweek just got better.

Cielito Restaurant & Taqueria is located at 1114 State St. in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information, or call 805-965-4770.

About Cielito Restaurant & Taqueria

Latin American inspired, Santa Barbara realized. It all started as a love affair with Mexican and Latin American cuisine that has evolved into something uniquely Santa Barbara. In December 2011, Cielito took its place as a proud member of the Santa Barbara community, providing a home for locals and a destination for travelers. With an emphasis on the tapas style dining experience, our menu is designed to showcase an innovative take on the flavors of Mexico and Latin America — using the freshest and most sustainable of Central Coast ingredients.

As the culture of dining in Santa Barbara and beyond has evolved, so have we. Cielito’s menu reflects our ongoing exploration of emerging influences and keeps time with the culinary heartbeat of our loyal guests. At Cielito we understand that whether it be a quick bite or a celebration, it is best enjoyed amongst friends in a beautiful setting, and that dining out shouldn’t have to mean sacrificing healthy choices for decadent flavors. This notion is what makes Executive Chef Kurt Steeber a remarkable steward for Cielito’s journey into its fourth year.

Steeber has redefined decadence, creating menus that not only celebrate the exceptional flavors Cielito is known for, but also impressively raise the bar on intentional and healthful dining. We have also partnered with Santa Barbara’s own fitness and lifestyle change powerhouse, Jenny Schatzle, offering a designated selection of dishes that provide a roadmap for those wanting to savor all the joys of a night out, without straying from the path of conscientious eating. Join us for weekday lunch, happy hour, dinner, or weekend brunch and experience the jewel of La Arcada.

— Cecily Barrie is the general manager for Cielito Restaurant & Taqueria.

