Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, January 8 , 2019, 1:42 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Symphony Plays For 5,000 Students at Granada Theatre

By Jennifer Zacharias for The Santa Barbara Symphony | January 8, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
The Santa Barbara Symphony will welcome 5,000 students in January for free concerts at The Granada. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Symphony will welcome 5,000 students in January for free concerts at The Granada. (Courtesy photo)

The Santa Barbara Symphony is continuing one of its longest-running education initiatives, Concerts for Young People, which welcomes more than 5,000 Santa Barbara County elementary students each year to attend free symphony concerts at The Granada Theatre.

Now in its sixth decade, the Concerts for Young People program is designed to introduce local fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders to orchestral music through live interactive, kid friendly symphonic performances and demonstrations.

Teachers also receive lesson plans to help them integrate classical music into students' daily curriculum leading up to the concert. Attendance is free for students and teachers and is offered to all schools in Santa Barbara County.

Maestro Nir Kabaretti will lead the symphony in all four Concerts for Young People at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Jan. 17-18. The 2019 program will focus on the connection between music and nature, featuring works by Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss, Grieg and Saint-Saens.

“Our Concerts for Young People offers many students their very first chance to hear classical music and experience the thrill of a symphony performing live on stage,” said Loribeth Gregory-Beck, the Symphony’s director of education and community engagement.

“Each program is designed to inspire and educate students, while providing them the chance to enjoy this special entertainment amongst their classmates,” she said.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Symphony provides more than 10,000 children in Santa Barbara County with high-quality, equal-access music education through its Music Education Center, a pipeline of connected programs designed to support students along the way.

From their first experience holding an instrument to applying for college, the Symphony’s Music Education Center is there.

Through partnerships with school districts and other community organizations, the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Education Center empowers students in grades TK-12 to be at their best through music.

The programs include the Music Van, Concerts for Young People, the Santa Barbara Junior Orchestra, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, Elementary School programming, and Musical Mentors. For more information about the Symphony’s Music Education Initiatives click here.

For more, visit thesymphony.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias for The Santa Barbara Symphony.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 