The Towbes Group Names Derek Hansen Executive Vice President

Derek Hansen has been promoted to executive vice president of The Towbes Group. Hansen is at the reigns of The Towbes Group’s Development Select offering, which provides development and construction expertise to outside property owners.

Hansen also will take on a larger part in the company’s growth model and be responsible for day-to-day operations at existing properties, with respect to capital improvements and projects.

Currently, Hansen is finishing up 197 senior rental units at Villa del Sol in Santa Maria, as well as several large tenant improvement projects.

Since joining the company in 2003, Hansen has overseen The Towbes Group’s construction services group and was responsible for the delivery of more than 1,000 apartment units, hundreds of new homes, and new business parks.

Hansen was the key executive on the delivery of the Kavli Institute of Theoretical Physics visiting scholar residence, a $65 million project affiliated with UCSB. As well as leading the construction group, Hansen also serves on the company’s senior management team.

“Derek’s ability to complete the best and highest quality projects, plus develop trust and confidence with groups like UCSB and the Charlie Munger Trust, has proven critical in growing Development Select and adds to The Towbes Group’s prosperity and sustainability,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group.]

Hansen has represented The Towbes Group as a member of the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Valley Contractors Associations; vice chair of the Housing Advisory Committee to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors; the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara, where he serves on the Board of Directors; and the Central Coast Homebuilder’s Association, where he was an executive committee member, president, and served on the Board of Directors.

He is involved as well in the local Orcutt community where he and family live.

— Jessica Doss for the Towbes Group.