Pixel Tracker

Friday, April 12 , 2019, 11:57 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Thomas Rowan’s 2 Homers, Ben Brecht’s Solid Pitching Lead UCSB Over UC Irvine

Thomas Rowan Click to view larger
Thomas Rowan is congratulated by UCSB assistant coach Matt Fonteno after hitting a solo homer in the third inning to give the Gauchos a 2-1 lead. Rowan hit two home runs. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Media Relations | April 12, 2019 | 9:15 p.m.

Thomas Rowan hit two home runs, Ben Brecht won his seventh game of the year and the No. 14 UC Santa Barbara baseball team took down No. 15 UC Irvine 4-1 in the opening game of a pivotal Big West Conference series on Friday afternoon at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

UCSB (25-5, 3-1 Big West) took over first place in the Big West with the win and improved to 15-1 at home and 10-0 in series openers, while UCI dropped to 21-7 and 5-2 in conference play.

It was a classic pitcher's duel for much of the game, with Brecht (7-0) stymieing the Anteaters for 7.2 innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out eight. UCI's ace, Andre Pallante (5-3), an All-American from a season ago, struck out eight over seven innings while allowing two runs on six hits.

Two of those hits off Pallante came in the first inning when Tommy Jew hit a two-out triple to right center field and came around to score after Rowan singled in the very next at bat.

With the score tied 1-1, Rowan hit a towering solo home run, his sixth of the year, in the third inning to put Santa Barbara ahead for good, 2-1.

The score stayed still until the eighth inning when Rowan hit another solo shot to left to extend the Gauchos' lead. Armani Smith followed with his sixth triple of the season to the gap in left center, and Andrew Martinezdrove him home with a double down the right field line to make it 4-1.

Michael McGreevy came on for the four-out save, allowing just one hit while picking up his fifth save of the season.

Rowan finished 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead UCSB at the dish and Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

UCSB and UCI are back in action tomorrow, Saturday, Apr. 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 