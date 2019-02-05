Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, February 5 , 2019, 12:03 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Trinity Episcopal Church Designated a Santa Barbara City Landmark

City Council unanimously approves recognition for building at 1500 State St. downtown that was completed in 1919

Trinity Episcopal Church on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara Click to view larger
Trinity Episcopal Church on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara has been designed a city landmark by the City Council. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 4, 2019 | 10:09 p.m.

Santa Barbara's Trinity Episcopal Church is now a city landmark.

The City Council voted unanimously late last month to recognize the Gothic Revival style building at 1500 State St. 

Architect Philip Hubert Frohman designed the church with partner Harold Martin in 1912. 

Frohman was the supervising architect of Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and designed more than 50 churches.

The church, according to city historian Nicole Hernandez, was built with load-bearing stone, with a steel-reinforced mortar and rubble core. The arches, large window casements, and decorative elements are cast stone, a concrete masonry product simulating natural-cut stone.

Many of Santa Barbara’s best stone masons worked on the church under the direction of master stonemason Peter Poole, Hernandez said. Construction of the building was completed in 1919 at a cost of $54,000.

The 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake damaged the east and west gables, destroying the tower, but it was rebuilt by 1927. The church completed construction of the tudor-style Parish Hall, which was designed by the architectural firm of Soule, Murphy and Hastings, in 1926.

The church has a history of community activism, including currently serving as a warming center for the homeless. 

"The building is beautiful, but the people inside more so," said Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo. "The work you do for the homeless and the poor, you hosted our gang-prevention meetings for years and years. Thank you for caring about those who need support in the community." 

The church welcomed the landmark designation. 

"I hope we will continue to be a beacon not just of the gospel but the way the gospel is lived out in serving the people, especially those on the margins in Santa Barbara," said Rev. Elizabeth Molitors

A city landmark is any structure, natural feature, site or area having historic, architectural, archaeological, cultural or aesthetic significance and designated as a landmark. Exterior alterations may be made to a landmark only for the purpose of restoration to its original appearance, or to substantially aid its preservation or enhancement.

A landmark may only be demolished, subject to the written approval of the Historic Landmarks Commission, if it is damaged by earthquake, fire, or act of God to such an extent that it cannot reasonably be repaired and restored.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 