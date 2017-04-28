Two-Alarm Fire Damages Auto Shop in Mission Hills Near Lompoc

No injuries reported in blaze at Randy's Auto at Rucker Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire at an auto-repair shop in the Mission Hills area near Lompoc.

The two-alarm blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Randy’s Auto at Rucker Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene, they had to force entry to the building, as the business was closed, said firefighter Paul Christensen.

They found the fire burning in a storage room adjacent to the auto-repair bays, and were able to contain it in about 25 minutes, Christensen said.

Investigators responded to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and no dollar-value damage estimate was available, Christensen said.

