Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Juveniles Injured In Santa Maria Double Stabbing

Police investigating three separate areas reportedly connected to the incident

Two juveniles were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center Tuesday after a reported double stabbing. Click to view larger
Two juveniles were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center Tuesday after a reported double stabbing.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 3, 2017 | 7:13 p.m.

Two male juvenile stabbing victims were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon as Santa Maria police investigated at least three separate areas reportedly connected to the crime.

Police were dispatched to northwest Santa Maria at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for what one officer called a complicated investigation.

Two victims were dropped off from a white vehicle near West El Camino Street and North Thornburg Street, police Sgt. Jesus Valle said.

The victims, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both of Santa Maria, had serious injuries, police said. Their names or conditions were not released.

Valle said the two victims had been dropped off after a confrontation that occurred a block north of where the injured boys were found.

The altercation reportedly involved between seven and 12 people, Valle added.

"It sounds like there was some type of confrontation, altercation in this general neighborhood involving these two people. We don't know if was amongst each other or if they were together but somehow they sustained wounds," Valle said. 

Santa Maria police are investigating an apparent double stabbing. Click to view larger
Santa Maria police are investigating an apparent double stabbing. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The stabbing is believed to have occurred on West Hermosa Street between Curryer Street and Thornburg. 

While officers quickly cleared the scene on Thornburg, a segment of Hermosa remained cordoned off as a police crime scene unit representative took pictures and began to collect evidence in the area later Tuesday.

At the same time, several blocks south on Curryer, a police officer stood near a white sedan with at least one broken window. 

A tow truck arrived to cart the vehicle — believed to be connected to the double stabbing — blocks south of the car’s location while a police officer stood nearby.

All three areas are being investigated in connection with the double stabbings, Sgt. Russ Mengel said.

"This is the first aggravated assault case of the year and is believed to be criminal street gang related," police said late Tuesday night. There are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is continuing."

The area where the stabbing victims were found is a few blocks from El Camino Junior High School, but all Santa Maria-Bonita School District campuses remain on winter break  which ends Jan. 18 for students.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 