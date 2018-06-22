Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Students Hold Campus Rally Following Election-Night Protest of Trump Win

Speakers said the president-elect poses a threat to the well-being of many of them, which should be countered with love, perseverance and action

UCSB professor Ralph Armbruster-Sandoval was one of many who spoke during Wednesday’s campus rally. “We’ve come too far — we’re not going to go back,” he said of the country’s treatment of undocumented immigrants. Click to view larger
UCSB professor Ralph Armbruster-Sandoval was one of many who spoke during Wednesday’s campus rally. “We’ve come too far — we’re not going to go back,” he said of the country’s treatment of undocumented immigrants. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | November 9, 2016 | 5:51 p.m.

Perhaps the strongest reaction in Santa Barbara County to Donald Trump’s stunning victory Tuesday night in the presidential election came from UC Santa Barbara and Isla Vista.

Less than 12 hours after a late-night protest walk through the campus and community, UCSB students gathered on campus below Storke Tower on Wednesday afternoon for a solidarity rally, during which students and faculty shared their thoughts on the controversial Republican candidate’s victory.

“I think we all went to sleep last night with heavy hearts,” one student told the crowd of about 300.

Speakers said that Trump’s rhetoric and offensive comments about women, Latinos, African Americans, Muslims and other minorities posed a threat to their futures and well-being.

“There are a bunch of different groups being affected here today,” said another student, who didn’t introduce himself to the crowd. “I can say I’m up here speaking for black people, but it’s not just for black people — it’s not just our problem.

“There are undocumented people. There are the LGBTQ people. There are the white people here who also support what’s going on now (at the rally),” he said. “There’s no color to this, there’s no orientation to this. ... Now it’s up to us, our generation, to do something about it.”

Students, alumni, faculty and staff took turns speaking, and called on their peers to meet the election outcome with love, perseverance and action.

“I have many friends in the community who are going to be affected very, very negatively by this person,” one student said. “And I am willing to stay here — I’m not looking to go to Canada, I’m not looking to emmigrate, I’m not getting my passport so I can leave. I’m staying and I’m going to fight.”

Ronny Castellanos, who said he was a queer, undocumented student, argued that he and his peers should not stop chasing progress on the rights of undocumented and LGBT people, and should do so with love, despite Trump's hardline immigration stances.

About 300 students, alumni, faculty and staff spoke during a solidarity rally Wednesday at UCSB’s Storke Plaza. Speakers called on their peers to meet the election outcome with love, perseverance and action. Click to view larger
About 300 students, alumni, faculty and staff spoke during a solidarity rally Wednesday at UCSB’s Storke Plaza. Speakers called on their peers to meet the election outcome with love, perseverance and action. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

“We’ve come too far — we’re not going to go back,” Ralph Armbruster-Sandoval, an associate professor with UCSB’s Chicana and Chicano Studies Department, said of the United States' treatment of undocumented immigrants.

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, some 1,000 students marched through campus and Isla Vista protesting Trump’s win over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The march began near on-campus residence halls, looped through I.V., and ended at Storke Plaza, said Andrea Estrada, UCSB’s director of news and media relations.

The protest was peaceful and went off with no issues, she said.

UCSB’s The Bottom Line reported that one verbal altercation broke out after a handful of Trump supporters joined the protest at Storke Tower to exchange words with demonstrators.

UCSB wasn’t the only school with students protesting the election outcome Wednesday. 

Santa Barbara High School students held a walkout and march to the Courthouse’s Sunken Gardens, San Marcos High School students assembled at their football field, and Dos Pueblos High School students held a lunchtime rally on campus, before many of them walked to Storke Plaza to join UCSB's rally. 

“The presidential election has generated a great deal of discussion, and many of our students are concerned about the election outcome,” district Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said in a statement. “Students organized a protest to call attention to their concerns following the results of yesterday's election. 

“We understand their desire to express their opinions, a foundational value of our society,” Matsuoka said. “School and district administrators took steps to monitor the noon protests so that our students were safe and able to express their opinions.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara High School students marched to the County Courthouse Sunken Gardens from campus Wednesday to protest Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday’s presidential election. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara High School students marched to the County Courthouse Sunken Gardens from campus Wednesday to protest Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday’s presidential election.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 