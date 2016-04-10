UCSB Win Over Riverside Sets up Showdown With UC Davis

Tennis

The No. 47 UCSB men's tennis team won its fourth straight match, sweeping UC Riverside on the road 7-0 on Sunday.

The Gauchos improve their overall record to 13-6 and are 3-0 in Big West play. In the its three conference matches, Santa Barbara has only lost one point, winning all doubles rounds and a dominant 20 singles matchups.

Sophomore Cody Rakela had the most convincing win of the day on court five, defeating Calvin Ngo 6-1, 6-1. Rakela has now won eight straight singles matches.

Junior co-captain Teague Hamilton added his eighth straight win as well in singles play and remains undefeated in dual match play. Hamilton downed Anderson Ju in identical sets of 6-3, 6-3.

After taking a 6-0 win in singles, the two Big West teams faced off in doubles play where the Gauchos won all three matches.

The Gauchos return home Friday to face No. 67 UC Davis, which is riding a 12-match win streak. The Aggies will come to Santa Barbara boasting an overall record of 15-3 and a 2-0 mark in conference.

Friday's matchup with the Aggies will also be the final home match for graduating seniors Nathan Eshmade, Miles Seemann, and Andrew Riminton.

No. 47 UC Santa Barbara 7, UC Riverside 0

Singles competition

1. Nathan Eshmade (UCSB) def. Julian Ruffin (UCR) 6-3, 6-0

2. Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (UCSB) def. Sean Yun (UCR) 6-3, 6-2

3. Morgan Mays (UCSB) def. Kyle McCann (UCR) 6-4, 7-6

4. Anders Holm (UCSB) def. Sean Robles (UCR) 6-2, 6-2

5. Cody Rakela (UCSB) def. Calvin Ngo (UCR) 6-1, 6-1

6. Teague Hamilton (UCSB) def. Anderson Ju (UCR) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles:

1. Moreno/Holm (UCSB) def. Yun/Robles (UCR) 6-3

2. Mays/Riminton (UCSB) def. Ruffin/Felich (UCR) 6-2

3. Seemann/Rakela (UCSB) def. McCann/Baumstark 7-6