Valle Verde Residents Painting the Walls to Kick Off Dining Room Renovation

Valle Verde is renovating the dining room, and to kick off the new project, residents were invited to paint the existing dining room walls at the Santa Barbara senior living community.
Together, residents from all artistic levels spent three days painting more than 30 wall panels with crayons, pastels, charcoal, tempera and spray paint.
Residents, team members, family and friends have enjoyed seeing the wide range of artwork made by the residents, and are looking forward to the new renovations taking place at the community in mid-May.
— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.