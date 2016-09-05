Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:44 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vandenberg AFB Back In Launch Business As Minuteman Flies

Unarmed missle blasts out of silo just after 2 a.m. Monday following one-day delay due to hurricane weather near Hawaii

An unarmed Minuteman III missile blasts off early Monday from Vandenberg Air Force Base during a test launch of the weapon system Click to view larger
An unarmed Minuteman III missile blasts off early Monday from Vandenberg Air Force Base during a test launch of the weapon system (U.S. Air Force photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 5, 2016 | 9:17 a.m.

With the early morning departure of a Minuteman 3 missile on Monday, the Western Range at Vandenberg Air Force Base is back in the launch business.

The three-stage weapon popped out of it underground silo at 2:10 a.m., one day later than initially planned due to hurricane weather near Hawaii. 

The ICBM's mock warhead, which contained a telemetry package used for testing the weapon system, traveled approximately 4,200 miles to a target in the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. 

“I can’t say enough great things about the partners I share this mission set with,” Col. Craig Ramsey, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, said in a written statement.

The 341st Missile Wing Task Force airmen from Montana, in addition to members of the 576th Flight Test Squadron and 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg, "made this look easy, but it was anything but that," Ramsey added.

“To put all of this together for an on-time launch following an enormous reconfiguration of range assets that took six months to complete...it’s simply a testament to the dedication and professionalism of these proud organizations," Ramsey said. "I’m proud to play a small part in it.”

Monday’s launch marked the third Minuteman test of 2016 from Vandenberg, with the previous one occurring before a 6-month break in blastoffs from the Central Coast.

The lull in launches allowed Vandenberg to complete relocation of Western Range equipment used to monitor just-launched rockets and missiles from Vandenberg.

Air Force Global Strike Command regularly conducts test launches to verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system.

Test launches of the Minuteman fleet provide what officials say is “valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent” about the system on alert in and around Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming. 

Preparations for Vandenberg’s test launch were led by the 576th Flight Test Squadron, based at Vandenberg, while a task force from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, also participated in the mission.

“An effort on this scale, and the enormous insights it gives to force readiness, continue to showcase the Minuteman III as the world's premier deterrence and assurance capability,” Lt. Col. Ron Clough, Task Force commander, said.

The Santa Barbara-based Nuclear Age Peace Foundation called the test provocative, noting it came days after the United Nations-designated International Day against Nuclear Tests.

"Test-firing these missiles while expressing criticism when other countries conduct missile tests is a clear example of U.S. double standards. Such double standards encourage nuclear proliferation and nuclear arms races and make the world a more dangerous place," said David Krieger, president of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

Monday's mission marked the sixth launch from Vandenberg in 2016, with an Atlas 5 rocket flight to carry the WorldView-4 Earth imaging satellite scheduled for mid-September.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 