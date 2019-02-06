Vera Looker, of Santa Barbara, 1925-2019

Posted on February 6, 2019 | 1:23 a.m.

Source:

Vera Looker, 93, of Santa Barbara died on Feb. 1, 2019 at the Ventura Townehouse.

Vera spent 27 years as a legal assistant in the corporate office at Applied Magnetics Corporation (AMC). She was a long-time member of the Santa Barbara Legal Secretaries Association and served as its president.

After her official retirement from AMC, Vera worked briefly at ABC-CLIO as a typist/proofreader of Historical Abstracts and America: History & Life.

Vera was very active in her community and was an avid golfer, bridge player and lawn bowler. Playing the cello and singing with the Sweet Adelines satisfied her love of music, and she volunteered her time with the Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.

Born Oct. 23, 1925, in Lima, OH, to Leland and Annie Tomlinson, Vera graduated from Lima South High School in 1943. It was in high school that Vera met her husband Warren,while both held positions on the school newspaper. The two were married on April 17, 1945, in Lexington, KY.

Known as a strong and proud woman, Vera raised seven children and due to her husband’s career, moved the family back and forth across the country more than 10 times, as well as five years overseas in Germany.

Vera had a great sense of humor and an insatiable love of chocolate, two things she maintained to the very end of life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Warren, and her daughter Patricia (Tish) Chism.

She is survived by her brother Richard Tomlinson of Boerne TX; her daughters, Tamara Miller (Mark) of Bozeman, MT; Deborah Looker (Tom Garrison) of Washington, UT; Janine Looker of Orlando, FL and Lauren Looker of Ventura, CA; her sons Grant Looker of Santa Barbara and Mark Looker (Anne) of Modesto, CA; and grandchildren Amanda Blau of Downer’s Grove, IL; Andrew Langlo of Denver, CO; Carter Langlo of Virginia Beach, VA; Morgan Langlo of Dallas, TX; Samantha Looker of Oakland, CA and Patrick Looker of Stockton, CA.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Eric Trautwein of Santa Barbara, Oakhurst HOSPICE, and the caregivers at the Ventura Townehouse for all of their loving care.

A private burial will take place at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the Goodland Hotel, 5650 Calle Real, Goleta.

Remembrances to honor Vera’s life may be made to Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic or San Felipe Supportive Living.

— Mark Looker