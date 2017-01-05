Victim Punches Suspect After Being Stabbed in Old Town Orcutt Bar

A man who stabbed a fellow customer at an Old Town Orcutt bar on Thursday afternoon ended up receiving a punch in the face and trip to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. to Elmer’s Bar on the 100 block of East Clark Avenue.

A man allegedly stabbed another bar patron in the leg with a pocketknife, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The stabbing victim then punched the suspect in the face, Hoover added.

The stabbing suspect fled the area on foot and was located by deputies a short time on the curb at the corner of Rice Ranch Road and Highway 135, Hoover said.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Hoover said.

The man who was stabbed left in a truck with several friends, and the extent of his injury was not known Thursday evening as deputies were not able to find him, Hoover added.

The incident was under investigation and charges may be pending, Hoover said.

