Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Village Properties Hosts Real Estate Reps From London Office

Visitors market Village Properties listings in the U.K. and continental European media

Annette Reeve and Nick Churton of the London branch office visited Village Properties.
Annette Reeve and Nick Churton of the London branch office visited Village Properties. (Village Properties)
By Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties | April 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Village Properties recently hosted its London Mayfair International Realty Team.

Village Properties opened a marketing office in London in partnership with Mayfair International Realty in Spring 2014. In London's West End, the office serves as a gateway for Europe's luxury real estate need in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez.

Visiting the Montecito and Santa Barbara offices were Mayfair International Realty's managing director Nick Churton and operations director Annette Reeve, who market Village Properties listings in the U.K. and the continental European media.

"Over the past few years, we have seen more buyers than ever from Europe and from the U.K. in particular. Having an office in London is an essential move to guarantee that our clients' homes reach the widest possible market," Renee Grubb said.

"We are working in a global real estate community with buyers not only crossing state boundaries, but international ones as well," she said.

The London Team visited 1421 Wyant Road, 1379 Oak Creek Canyon Road and 5 Rosemary Lane. Escorted by sales manager Bob Curtis and agent services coordinator Lara Castagnola, they toured properties at 3353 Padaro Lane, 444 Pimiento Lane and 1421 Via Roblada,

The Mayfair Internet site — www.mayfairinternationalrealty.com — that offers Village Properties exposure to the global market and uploads to other provides a worldwide portal for luxury properties.

As a Santa Barbara residential broker, Village Properties listings are uploaded to the property-search site of the Telegraph newspaper at www.telegraph.co.uk, a website that attracts 32.5 million users and 276 million page views per month.
 
Properties also are uploaded to the website of Country Life, www.countrylife.co.uk.

— Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 