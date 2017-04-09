Village Properties Hosts Real Estate Reps From London Office

Village Properties recently hosted its London Mayfair International Realty Team.

Village Properties opened a marketing office in London in partnership with Mayfair International Realty in Spring 2014. In London's West End, the office serves as a gateway for Europe's luxury real estate need in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez.

Visiting the Montecito and Santa Barbara offices were Mayfair International Realty's managing director Nick Churton and operations director Annette Reeve, who market Village Properties listings in the U.K. and the continental European media.

"Over the past few years, we have seen more buyers than ever from Europe and from the U.K. in particular. Having an office in London is an essential move to guarantee that our clients' homes reach the widest possible market," Renee Grubb said.

"We are working in a global real estate community with buyers not only crossing state boundaries, but international ones as well," she said.

The London Team visited 1421 Wyant Road, 1379 Oak Creek Canyon Road and 5 Rosemary Lane. Escorted by sales manager Bob Curtis and agent services coordinator Lara Castagnola, they toured properties at 3353 Padaro Lane, 444 Pimiento Lane and 1421 Via Roblada,

The Mayfair Internet site — www.mayfairinternationalrealty.com — that offers Village Properties exposure to the global market and uploads to other provides a worldwide portal for luxury properties.

As a Santa Barbara residential broker, Village Properties listings are uploaded to the property-search site of the Telegraph newspaper at www.telegraph.co.uk, a website that attracts 32.5 million users and 276 million page views per month.



Properties also are uploaded to the website of Country Life, www.countrylife.co.uk.

— Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties.