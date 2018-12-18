Pixel Tracker

Visit The Santa Ynez Valley Unveils 2019 SYV Destination Guide

By Anna Ferguson-Sparks for Visit the Santa Ynez Valley | December 18, 2018 | 10:26 a.m.
Shelby Sim, president/CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley; and Linda Johansen, board chair. Click to view larger
Shelby Sim, president/CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley; and Linda Johansen, board chair.

Highlighting Visit the Santa Ynez Valley’s recent Winter Reception was the debut of the destination marketing organization’s 2019 SYV Destination Guide. The magazine will reach more than 500,000 readers with a print run of 95,000 copies.

About halfway through the Dec. 11 event at Skyview, the newly refurbished Los Alamos lodging property, Shelby Sim, president/CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley; and Linda Johansen, board chair, unveiled the cover of the 2019 Destination Guide, which is now available to the public.

The magazine targets four distinct markets including domestic and international travelers, and Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach residents.

Copies of the regional marketing tool are found in more than 30 Santa Ynez Valley hotels; direct-mailed to 18,000 homes; included in VisitSYV and Solvang CVB mailings; distributed at trade and consumer travel shows; and featured in UK and Denmark international sales offices.

The magazines also are placed on 35 cruise ships sailing into Santa Barbara, and are available in visitors and welcome centers in California and Arizona.

The SYV Destination Guide is utilized throughout the year by area visitors and residents alike as a resource for things to do, see, eat and drink in the Santa Ynez Valley; and for the guide’s annual event calendar.

“We are very proud of our 2019 guide. It truly gives the reader a great expression of what the Santa Ynez Valley has to offer. In beauty, food, drink and activities,” said Sim.

Readers of the guide will find sections detailing each of the six towns that make up the Santa Ynez Valley: Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Ballard and Santa Ynez.

Editorial features in the 2019 issue run the gamut from outdoor adventures in the Valley to nightlife, wellness, event planning (corporate and private), sports such as cycling and golfing, luxury experiences, wine country, and culinary opportunities.

The launch party, attended by both members and guests of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley, featured food and drink from the Skyview’s on-site eatery Norman; and Santa Barbara County wines and beer by Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

For more invormation, go to www.visitsyv.com.

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks for Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.

 

