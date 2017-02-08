Deal Reached to Move Some Stored Reservoir Water Supplies for Santa Barbara County Agencies

Faced with the threat of losing carryover and purchased water stored in San Luis Reservoir, Santa Barbara County agencies have signed onto a deal with the Metropolitan Water District to move some of that supply.

If the Merced County reservoir spills, a scenario predicted to happen this winter, any carryover water in San Luis Reservoir will be wiped from the records and labeled part of the state aqueduct supply for 2017.

Local agencies have millions of gallons stored in San Luis Reservoir, and have been scrambling to find a way to save as much of that water as possible.

Central Coast Water Authority Executive Director Ray Stokes thinks he found the best option with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which has agreed to move and store 15,584 acre-feet of Santa Barbara County’s supplies and return it by the end of 2017.

Santa Barbara County agencies had about 28,000 acre-feet in San Luis at the end of 2016, Stokes said.

“The bottom line is, if we do nothing we know we’re going to lose all of,” Stokes said.

The exchange agreement, with Metropolitan returning two-thirds of the moved water, likely would be executed by the end of Wednesday and water would start moving Thursday, he said.

CCWA wants to get the water back as quickly as possible, and if it can’t physically be delivered, the agencies would work to “find another place to park it,” he said.

The CCWA is working off an estimate that San Luis Reservoir will start spilling by Feb. 15.

Nine of the 13 CCWA participants are part of the agreement, Stokes said, with larger amounts from the Montecito Water District, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria Valley Water District and city of Solvang.

Montecito, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara make up for about 13,000 acre-feet of the exchange agreement, with 7,000 acre-feet from Montecito.

“We’re hoping to recoup 60 percent of that amount,” said Laura Camp, a district spokeswoman.

“We won’t know the final outcome of how much water is saved until it actually gets moved. Metropolitan couldn’t guarantee that it has the capacity to move our water out,” she said.

The board held a special meeting Friday and voted to move forward with the exchange agreement.

“There was precedent (San Luis) could spill, and we were told it could spill, so I think the main point for the board was that we have to do something, we can’t just wait and see,” Camp said.

The curve ball definitely will affect the district's long-term water supply planning, she added.

“It was the best option and we won’t know how successful it was until the fat lady sings, as they say.”

The district had 7,500 acre-feet in San Luis, but believes it can get 500 acre-feet delivered to Lake Cachuma through the State Water Project pipeline by the time it would spill.

Santa Barbara County agencies can’t move all of their stored San Luis water to Cachuma that quickly because of the limited State Water Project pipeline capacity.

