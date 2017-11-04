Westmont Goes Unbeaten in GSAC Volleyball for 2nd Straight Year

College Volleyball

For the second year in a row, Westmont Volleyball finished the Golden State Athletic Conference regular season undefeated.

With a 3-1 win over Menlo on Saturday afternoon, the NAIA sixth-ranked Warriors concluded the regular season with a record of 30-3 overall and 14-0 in GSAC play. The Warriors now have a 30-match conference winning streak.

The Warriors lost the opening set 25-16 but responded to take the next three sets 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.

Outside hitter Taylor Beckman notched 17 kills and posted a .255 attack percentage to lead the Warrior attack. She also recorded 10 digs and 19 serve receptions.

Middle blocker Libby Dahlberg tallied 14 kills while posting a .458 attack percentage. Hali Galloway hit .300 and collected 11 kills. Cassidy Rea notched 10 kills and recorded a .269 attack percentage.

Libero Lauren Friis anchored the Warrior defense, recording team-highs in serve receptions (23) and digs (27).

With the regular season now concluded, Westmont will turn its attention to preparing for the Golden State Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament, which will be held at The Master's on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors earned a bye in the first round and will begin play on Saturday morning, Nov. 11, in the semifinals.

As the No. 1 seed, Westmont will take on the winner between fourth-seeded Menlo (21-9, 8-6 GSAC) and fifth-seeded The Master's (11-16, 6-8). That match will take place on Friday evening.