Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:00 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Goes Unbeaten in GSAC Volleyball for 2nd Straight Year

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | November 4, 2017 | 11:24 p.m.

For the second year in a row, Westmont Volleyball finished the Golden State Athletic Conference regular season undefeated.

With a 3-1 win over Menlo on Saturday afternoon, the NAIA sixth-ranked Warriors concluded the regular season with a record of 30-3 overall and 14-0 in GSAC play. The Warriors now have a 30-match conference winning streak.

The Warriors lost the opening set 25-16 but responded to take the next three sets 25-16, 25-16, 25-19. 

Outside hitter Taylor Beckman notched 17 kills and posted a .255 attack percentage to lead the Warrior attack. She also recorded 10 digs and 19 serve receptions.

Middle blocker Libby Dahlberg tallied 14 kills while posting a .458 attack percentage. Hali Galloway hit .300 and collected 11 kills. Cassidy Rea notched 10 kills and recorded a .269 attack percentage.

Libero Lauren Friis anchored the Warrior defense, recording team-highs in serve receptions (23) and digs (27). 

With the regular season now concluded, Westmont will turn its attention to preparing for the Golden State Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament, which will be held at The Master's on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors earned a bye in the first round and will begin play on Saturday morning, Nov. 11, in the semifinals. 

As the No. 1 seed, Westmont will take on the winner between fourth-seeded Menlo (21-9, 8-6 GSAC) and fifth-seeded The Master's (11-16, 6-8). That match will take place on Friday evening.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 