Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:32 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Men Come Up Short in NAIA National Tourney Opener, 74-71

By Westmont Sports Informations | March 15, 2018 | 7:25 a.m.

Fourth-seeded Westmont Men’s Basketball fell to Dillard in the first round of the 2018 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, 74-71, on Wednesday night in Kansas City.

Jerry Karczewski led Westmont’s scoring effort with 19 points to go along with five assists.

“I thought we fought hard and we did most of what we wanted to do," coach John Moore said. "I thought we gave ourselves many chances to finish the game. We had the right guys shooting the shots. We just missed a couple bunnies there late.”

On the game, both teams had very similar stat lines from the field. Westmont shot 43.3 percent from the floor, 30.0 percent from beyond the arc, and 68.4 percent from the free-throw line. Dillard shot 43.8 percent from the floor, 31.3 percent from 3-point range, and 68.4 percent from the free throw line.

Dillard scored the first six points to start the second half and up ahead 37-27. The Warriors rallied back. With 12:10 remaining in the game they were back within one point of the Bleu Devils at 42-41. 

Over the remaining 12 minutes, there would be eight lead changes and five ties. Neither team would lead by more than five points the remainder of the game.

Gunn hit a jumper to tie the game at 71 with 55 seconds remaining. Karczewski fouled Kristopher Allmon with 47 seconds left and he would go one of two from the line. 

Gunn missed a jumper with 22 seconds left, forcing Scalmanini to foul Jackson. He hit both free throws to put Dillard up by three points (74-71) with 18 seconds remaining.

Westmont came down the court and Gunn pulled up and missed from 3-point range. Olisa Nwachie came down with the rebound and dished it back out to Sean Harman who dribbled once to his left and pulled up for a three at the buzzer. His shot was just off the mark.

“We needed to get that lead that we had in the first half when we could have broken it open," Moore said. "Dillard is a very good team, they executed well, and they made big shots."

The Warriors finished the season with a 24-8 record. This was the fourth consecutive year they made it to the Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 