Westmont Men Come Up Short in NAIA National Tourney Opener, 74-71

College Basketball

Fourth-seeded Westmont Men’s Basketball fell to Dillard in the first round of the 2018 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, 74-71, on Wednesday night in Kansas City.

Jerry Karczewski led Westmont’s scoring effort with 19 points to go along with five assists.

“I thought we fought hard and we did most of what we wanted to do," coach John Moore said. "I thought we gave ourselves many chances to finish the game. We had the right guys shooting the shots. We just missed a couple bunnies there late.”

On the game, both teams had very similar stat lines from the field. Westmont shot 43.3 percent from the floor, 30.0 percent from beyond the arc, and 68.4 percent from the free-throw line. Dillard shot 43.8 percent from the floor, 31.3 percent from 3-point range, and 68.4 percent from the free throw line.

Dillard scored the first six points to start the second half and up ahead 37-27. The Warriors rallied back. With 12:10 remaining in the game they were back within one point of the Bleu Devils at 42-41.

Over the remaining 12 minutes, there would be eight lead changes and five ties. Neither team would lead by more than five points the remainder of the game.

Gunn hit a jumper to tie the game at 71 with 55 seconds remaining. Karczewski fouled Kristopher Allmon with 47 seconds left and he would go one of two from the line.

Gunn missed a jumper with 22 seconds left, forcing Scalmanini to foul Jackson. He hit both free throws to put Dillard up by three points (74-71) with 18 seconds remaining.

Westmont came down the court and Gunn pulled up and missed from 3-point range. Olisa Nwachie came down with the rebound and dished it back out to Sean Harman who dribbled once to his left and pulled up for a three at the buzzer. His shot was just off the mark.

“We needed to get that lead that we had in the first half when we could have broken it open," Moore said. "Dillard is a very good team, they executed well, and they made big shots."

The Warriors finished the season with a 24-8 record. This was the fourth consecutive year they made it to the Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship.