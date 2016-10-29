Westmont Men’s Soccer Finishes atop Conference

Soccer

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) The Golden State Athletic Conference season came to an end today and Westmont Men's Soccer (10-4-1, 7-2-1 GSAC) has finished as co-champions. It is the first GSAC Regular Season Championship for the Warriors since the 2002 season.

Westmont tied with Menlo (13-4-1, 7-2-1) at the top of the standings, but will be the number one seed in the upcoming GSAC Tournament by virtue of its 3-0 victory over the Oaks on October 20. Both Menlo and Westmont will receive byes in the first round of the GSAC Tournament. Menlo secured the bye with a 2-1 overtime win against No. 19 Hope International (11-3-4, 5-3-2) today in Atherton.

Play begins in the Tournament on Saturday. November 5 with third-seeded Vanguard (11-4, 6-4) hosting sixth-seeded Biola (10-6, 5-5) and fourth-seeded Hope International hosting fifth-seeded The Master's (10-6-2, 5-4-1).

The semifinal and finals will be conducted at Biola on Thursday, November 10 and Saturday, November 12 respectively. As the number one seed, Westmont will take on the lowest remaining seed in the semifinals. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Menlo will face the other surviving team from first-round play in a 12:00 p.m. game.

Saturday's championship game is scheduled for a four o'clock kick-off.