Woman Dies Of Injuries After Highway 154 Crash Involving Donkey

A woman critically injured after she was ejected from her vehicle while trying to avoid a dead donkey on Highway 154 early Saturday morning has died.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed Monday that Katrina Sue Cummings, 53, of Paso Robles, died of her injuries on Sunday.

Cummings was driving a 2004 Toyota Tundra westbound on Highway 154, east of Foxen Canyon Road, when she swerved to avoid a dead donkey in the roadway.

The donkey had been struck and killed shortly after 5:30 a.m. by a 2016 Jeep Rubicon driven by Peter Franklin, 24, of Solvang, the CHP said.

Franklin was westbound on Highway 154 when the Jeep struck a donkey that had wandered into the roadway.

The driver stopped the Jeep on the right shoulder, and began walking back toward the donkey to remove it from the roadway when Cummings drove by the scene.

After she swerved to avoid the donkey, the Toyota overturned and Cummings was ejected before the vehicle struck a fence and came to rest on its side in an adjacent field, according to the CHP.

Cummings suffered multiple skull fractures and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

During the investigation, officers learned the Jeep Rubicon had been reported stolen and arrested Franklin for suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

The two collisions happened approximately one minute apart and were determined to be separate collisions, according to the CHP.

Franklin was determined not to be under the influence and investigators are doing a routine toxicology report to see if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the second collision.

Both collisions are under investigation by the CHP.

