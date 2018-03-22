Noozhawk is pleased to provide this free event calendar for the Santa Barbara County community.
1March 1, 2018
Discover Joyful Mind – Dawa’s 3 weeks course. d7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
3 Thursdays Feb 15, 22, Mar 1 – Discover Joyful Mind – Dawa’s 3 weeks course.
More details
What is Apple’s iCloud?5:30PM - 7:30PM
What is Apple® iCloud®? How do you use it? Why should you use it? Come by our free class to learn how to best utilize Apple's iCloud for your needs!
More details
Pop-Up Opera5:30 pm - 6 pm
Opera Santa Barbara returns to present another crowd-pleasing pop-up performance in the Museum galleries with a “Rossini and Friends” repertoire.
More details
Catalyst Quartet7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Catalyst Quartet is comprised of top Laureates and alumni of the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Competition, and is a returning favorite at SBMA.
More details
CROSSINGS + BOUNDARIES TALK: MURDER AND MATTERING IN HARAMBE'S HOUSE4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
More details
Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Program Orientation6pm - 7pm
Are you ready to become an entrepreneur, or expand your existing small business? Afraid to “go it alone,” or unsure how to proceed? WEV’s training programs guide you in taking the next step. Attend a free 1-hour orientation, where you’ll meet a WEV representative who will help you determine if SET, Explore, or another WEV program is right for you!
More details
Family 1st Thursdays5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Bring the whole family to enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center, located across from the Museum Cafe on the Lower Level. Museum Teaching Artists are available to assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects.
More details
2March 2, 2018
The Muppets Take Santa Barbara6:30pm - 8:00pm
Meet the Muppets and the amazing performers that bring them to life!
More details
TALK: BURGERS IN THE AGE OF BLACK CAPITALISM: FAST FOOD AND THE REMAKING OF CIVIL RIGHTS AFTER 19681:00 PM - 3:00 PM
More details
CONFERENCE: BEYOND ACADEMIA1:00 pm - March 3, 2018, 4:00 pm
More details
Celebration of Families/Celebración de las Familias FREE FAMILY EVENT6:00pm - 8:00pm
Celebration of Families/Celebración de las Familias is a free event on March 2 from 6 to 8 pm. The event is located at Casa de la Guerra (15 E. De La Guerra St.).
More details
DIVERTIMENTO12:15 PM - 12:45 PM
Divert from your usual lunch time ritual to hear some live chamber music for woodwind trio with Catherine Del Russo, oboe; Joanne Kim, clarinet & William Wood, bassoon. Works by Jacques Ibert and W.A. Mozart. Enjoy 30 minutes of beautiful, lighthearted music to soothe the soul and lift your spirits.
More details
3March 3, 2018
Puppetzilla Puppet Slam at the Naked Puppet Theatre - Adults 18+ Only6:30pm - 10:00pm
Puppetzilla Puppet Slam at the Naked Puppet Theatre is a must see! Adults only!
More details
Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival8:00 am - 6:00 pm
22 bands from Southern California junior and senior high schools and community colleges and universities will compete and perform at this all day event.
More details
Saxophone Clinic with Eric Marienthal12:00 pm - 12:50 pm
Free music clinic taught by saxophonist Eric Marienthal
More details
SYV Touch-A-Truck 201810:00am - 2:00pm
The SYV Touch-A-Truck is a family-friendly event for all ages and is open to everyone! This event provides a unique experience for kids, and kids at heart, to climb on, climb in, honk horns and turn on sirens of all kinds of vehicles!
More details
Hobey Ford’s “Animalia”4:30pm - 6:30pm
Hobey Ford's "Animalia" is a must see! Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.
More details
Huber Marionettes’ “Suspended Animation”5:30pm - 6:15pm
Huber Marionettes' "Suspended Animation" is on March 3 at 6:30 pm. The event is located at The Marjorie Luke Theatre (721 E. Cota St.). The tickets are $10 for kids and $25 for adults.
More details
Tarish Pipkins’ “Time Machine”12:00pm - 2:00pm
Tarish Pipkins' "Time Machine" is on March 3 from 12 to 2 pm. The event is at The Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.). Tickets are $10 for kids and $25 for adults.
More details
Growing Orchids Easily in Santa Barbara10:30am - 11:30am
The UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will present a free talk on growing orchids easily in Santa Barbara. They will discuss types of orchids to grow, fertilizers, water, light and humidity as well as how easy they are to grow in our outdoor climate.
More details
Standing Sun Presents Calico The Band with Nocona7:00pm - 10:00pm
Calico the Band is back at Standing Sun LIVE for another great show with wine, food, dancing. and more!
More details
The RevolutionaryHealing Potential of Entheogenic and Psychedelic Medicines.6:00pm - 9:00pm
Dr. Martin Ball will discuss how and why psychedelic compounds are effective medicines and healing tools with profound potential to treat depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), drug addiction, various physical issues, and even the #1 condition afflicting humanity: the distortions and false beliefs of the human ego.
More details
Manuel Moran’s “La Cucarachita Martina/Martina, The Little Roach”10:30 am - 12:00 PM
Manuel Moran's “La Cucarachita Martina/Martina, The Little Roach” is on March 3 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. The event is located at Marjorie Luke Theatre (721 E. Cota St.). Tickets are $10 for kids and $25 for adults.
More details
Puppetopia10:00am - 6:00pm
Puppetopia is on March 3 from 10:00 am to 6:00pm. The event is located at the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology (513 Garden St.). Tickets are $10 for kids $25 for adults.
More details
Hellenistic Civilization: Science and Mathematics: When Lightning Strikes3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Several Greek thinkers made striking discoveries in mathematics, science, and technology that did a great deal to shape our understanding to this day. The originality and profundity of their discoveries is a testament to the ideal of human creativity. In this Forum, several of these important discoveries will be explored, and the work of Archimedes, Apollonius, Eratosthenes, Hipparchus, and others will be explained.
More details
Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival hosts guest artist Eric Marienthal
More details
Meditation 101 - Part 11:30pm - 3:30pm
Meditation 101 is a 2-part experiential workshop intended to provide you with a tool box of techniques to draw from.
More details
Herb Walk with Lanny Kaufer at Arroyo Hondo Preserve10:15 am - 3:00 pm
Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County at the 783-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve for an Herb Walk with Lanny Kaufer.
More details
4March 4, 2018
Academy Awards Live Broadcast @ The Arlington Theatre3:00pm - 8:00pm
Academy Awards Live Broadcast @ The Arlington Theatre - FREE ADMISSION
More details
Manual Cinema’s “Magic City”3:00pm - 5:00pm
Manuel Cinema's "Magic City" will be on March 4th from 3 to 5 pm. The event will be held at Campbell Hall (Building 538, University of California, Santa Barbara, Mesa Rd.). Tickets are $14 for kids and $20 for adults.
More details
Puppets Take Macy’s!10:30AM - 4:30PM
Don't miss the PuppetPalooza finale! Puppets Take Macy's! is on March 4 from 10:30am to 4:30pm!
More details
5March 5, 2018
Acting Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company - Enroll Now4:00pm - 6:00pm
Enrollment Now Open for Spring Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company with Award-Winning Artist and Star of Buyer & Cellar Brian McDonald.
More details
RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP: INTRO TO THE NEH3:00pm - 4:00pm
More details
6March 6, 2018
CROSSINGS + BOUNDARIES TALK: MURDER AND MATTERING IN HARAMBE'S HOUSE4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
More details
RecoVERY Inspiring Short Story ContestOnline - Online
This event is an online event. Submissions are being accepted as of February 27, and will continue to be accepted through April 5th. For more info and submission details please go to: https://www.recoveryfusion.com/story-contest/
More details
7March 7, 2018
Inviting California to Dinner: Bringing California native plant foods into your life and the future7:00pm - 9:00pm
Locally grown foods and low-water landscaping are all the rage right now, but a quick trip to farmers market or a local nursery will showcase almost no California native plants. What if, among the more than 6,000 plants native to California, hundreds were not only edible, easy to use and delicious, but extremely low-water as well? This one of a kind presentation, led by native food enthusiast Antonio Sanchez, discusses the ancient and emerging field of California native foods and their cultivation. With an eye on the past and the many living traditions that have been passed down by local indigenous peoples, this unique lecture explores how old ways can combine with new ways to find a place in local gardens and kitchens
More details
Preventing War: Crisis and Opportunity with North Korea7:00pm - 8:30pm
Christine Ahn, a policy expert on Korea, will deliver the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation's 17th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity's Future. This year's lecture is entitled "Preventing War: Crisis and Opportunity with North Korea."
More details
THE 2018 DIANA AND SIMON RAAB WRITER-IN-RESIDENCE: HELEN MACDONALD7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
More details
8March 8, 2018
- Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarch7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
4 Thursdays Mar 8, 15, 22, 29 - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
More details
“David Austin’s English Roses for California Gardens” with Suzanne Horn7:00pm - 9:00pm
The Santa Barbara Rose Society presents "David Austin's English Roses for California" with Master Rosarian Suzanne Horn on Thursday, March 8, 7 pm. Free.
More details
Direct Relief Women - International Women’s Day Event10:00am - 12:00pm
In honor of International Women's Day, you are invited to join the Direct Relief Women to hear from experts on maternal health and assemble 1,000 Dignity Kits for women in Africa and Asia who are scheduled to receive life-changing obstetric fistula surgery. For women living with fistula who are awaiting this restorative surgery, these personal care kits allow them to retain their dignity by giving them the comfort and knowledge that women around the world hear their stories and care.
More details
TAUBMAN SYMPOSIA TALK: BIBLICAL WOMEN AND GENDER CONSTRUCTIONS: ANCIENT AND CONTEMPORARY PERSPECTIVE7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
More details
The Santa Barbara Film Premiere of Evolution of Organic with filmmaker Mark Kitchell7:00pm - 9:00pm
Among all the films on food and farming, Evolution of Organic is the first to tell the story of the organic movement. How it started, who the people were who bravely initiated it, and how it literally changed the way we eat food.
More details
Learn How Conversation Drives Business8:00 am - 10:00 am
The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER) will present Deborah Naish, founder of Naish Partners, a business coaching and consulting firm, for a talk on ways to improve Conversation Intelligence to accelerate business growth.
More details
From Santa Barbara to the Endeavor Hydrothermal Vent Fields – The Future of Deep-Sea Exploration7:00pm
More details
9March 9, 2018
CONFERENCE: BODIES AND BOUNDARIES, 1500-18001:00 pm - 5:00 pm
More details
RESEARCH FOCUS GROUP TALK: LISO'S ANNUAL JOHN J. GUMPERZ LECTURE1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
More details
Orchids After Dark5:30pm - 7:30pm
Orchids After Dark Friday March 9th, 5:30pm - 7:30pm
More details
Save the Date: 73rd Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Experts Gather for the Annual Exhibition of the Finest Flowers March 9 - 11, 2018
More details
Toy Story 3 at the Granada Theatre7:00pm - 9:00pm
The Granada Theatre presents Toy Story 3 in collaboration with Cliff Drive Care Center on March 9.
More details
- 10March 10, 2018
Modotti and Weston7:00pm - 8:00pm
MODOTTI AND WESTON reflects a brief moment in the life of Tina Modotti, a beauty, a muse, an artist, a rebel, but more than all else, a humanitarian, and the famed photographer, Edward Weston.
More details
Acting Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company - Enroll Now10:00am - 11:00am
Enrollment Now Open for Spring Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company with Award-Winning Artist and Star of Buyer & Cellar Brian McDonald.
More details
Montessori Center School “Illumination” Benefit Auction6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
More details
Standing Sun Presents Elijah Ocean with Shelby Earl7:00pm - 10:00pm
Elijah Ocean and Shelby Earl
More details
Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts3:00pm - 4:30pm
On Saturday, March 10 at 3 PM, the Santa Barbara Music Club presents a free concert at the Faulkner Gallery in the Downtown Santa Barbara Public Library. performs works by Fre This concert, presented in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library, features pianist Paolo Tatafiore performing works by Frédéric Chopin. For more information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit sbmusicclub.org.
More details
Boy Scouts Begin Annual “Scouting for Food” Food Driveall day - 03/17/18
The Boy Scouts’ annual springtime food drive, “Scouting for Food,” kicks off Saturday March 10 as local Scouts participate in the national food drive led by the Boy Scouts of America. All the troops in the South Coast District of the Los Padres Council, from Goleta to Carpinteria, will participate to help fight hunger in Santa Barbara County.
More details
- 11March 11, 2018
etc ON STAGE5:30pm - 7:30pm
etc ON STAGE is a brand new series of events that explores the artistic process of theater. Join ETC artists and collaborators for an intimate presentation on the stage of the New Vic.
More details
The Music of the Great War2:00pm - 4:00
"Music of the Great War" features World War I music in a "sing along" program.
More details
Studio Sunday1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists in the Museum’s Family Resource Center. On the second Sunday of each month participants explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper.
More details
La Bamba at Granada Theatre3:00pm
More details
- 12March 12, 2018
Acting Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company - Enroll Now4:00pm - 6:00pm
Enrollment Now Open for Spring Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company with Award-Winning Artist and Star of Buyer & Cellar Brian McDonald.
More details
PFLAG March Chapter Meeting7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
More details
- 14March 14, 2018
King Lear7:00pm - 10:00pm
Directed by Co-Founder James O’Neil, the production features a twenty member cast led by acclaimed actor and company member George Ball, who has starred in previous Rubicon productions of All My Sons, Man of La Mancha, and Jacques Brel… (appearing in New York, L.A., and international companies of the latter).
More details
PHorum: Perspectives in Healtcare5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
More details
RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP: GRANT BUDGETS12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
More details
South Santa Barbara County Youth Transition Fair4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Are you a high school junior or senior interested in planning for the future? Are you a family member looking for resources for your student with a disability? Then come to the Youth Transition Fair and learn about services available in South Santa Barbara County that can assist you in high school and beyond!
More details
- 15March 15, 2018
Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin7:00 PM - 9:00PM
4 Thursdays Mar 8, 15, 22, 29 - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
More details
King Lear7:00pm - 10:00pm
Timely and trenchant, LEAR is the story of a narcissistic ruler who craves adulation, casts out those who doubt his decisions, and neglects those on the fringes of society.
More details
Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival5:00pm - 8:00pm
From March 15-19, 2018 at the New Vic Theatre, the highly acclaimed Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival will once again bring the community together to experience the power of exceptional films from around the world on themes of Jewish culture and identity.
More details
The Gifts of Dying Consciously2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
In this lively experiential workshop Dr. Williams will will examine the gifts that naturally arise during the twilight time of death and dying.
More details
- 16March 16, 2018
Opening Reception: For Your Eyes Only by Yumiko Glover5:00pm - 8:00pm
More details
King Lear8:00pm - 11:00pm
Timely and trenchant, LEAR is the story of a narcissistic ruler who craves adulation, casts out those who doubt his decisions, and neglects those on the fringes of society. Considered by many to be Shakespeare’s greatest masterpiece, KING LEAR is a haunting and epic saga of love, greed, family strife, and civil war.
More details
- 17March 17, 2018
26th Annual Orchard 2 Ocean 10k, 5k, & 1 Mile Fun Run8:00am
Join us for this fun community event and support our schools!
More details
State Street Ballet Young Dancers Presents Celebration of Dance7:00 pm
State Street Ballet Young Dancers proudly presents its annual Celebration of Dance on March 17, 2017 at the Lobero Theatre at 7:00 pm. Featuring innovative choreography ranging from classical to contemporary, Celebration of Dance highlights the work of State Street Ballet Young Dancers, a pre-professional student training and performing program.
More details
Emmy Award Winning Author, Neville Frankel to Present at the SB Genealogical Society Meeting10:30am - 12:00pm
Neville Frankel will present, “Unearthing Family Lore: Behind the Scenes of a Novelist’s Journey” at the SB County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting
More details
- 18March 18, 2018
Food for Thought Lecture Series2:00pm - 4:00pm
Marine Mammal Rescue and Rehabilitation with Dr. Sam Dover, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
More details
Benefit Poetry Reading for La Casa de Maria3:00 - 4:30
An afternoon of poetry, music and renewal to benefit the restoration and recovery of La Casa de Maria and its Center for Spiritual Renewal.
More details
A Narco History: How the United States and Mexico Jointly Created the “Mexican Drug War”2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
This chronicle of interconnected events blurs borders and cultures, and has been called by critics as "a splendid introduction to a tragic, complex and fascinating binational drama."
More details
- 19March 19, 2018
Santa Barbara Revels Annual Pub Sing6:00pm - 8:00pm
Welcome the change of seasons and the Vernal Equinox with music-making and merriment! Lift a glass and raise your voice! Sing Irish ditties, sea shanties, favorite folk classics, familiar rounds, and beloved traditional tunes. Come enjoy an evening of great fun and good company with Revels Song Leader Erin McKibben. Celebrate the Spring! Tickets Available at the Door: Adults $15 ~ Children $10 Admission includes a songbook, a beverage, and a terrific time! Pub Sing will be held in Dargan's MAIN ROOM.
More details
Mindful Eating Support Group6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Weekly support meeting for anyone who is tired of counting calories and worrying about what the scale says. Petra Beumer will facilitate an enriching group experience that focuses on letting go of using food as a mood regulator.
More details
- 20March 20, 2018
Happy Hour with SEE International5:30 pm - 7:00pm
Come join us at Wine Therapy on Tuesday, March 20th to learn how you can become part of the solution towards ending preventable blindness! Wine Therapy has generously offered to donate 10% of a selected local tap to SEE, so come enjoy a drink and learn more about our sight-restoring programs around the world.
More details
BROKE: THE SANTA BARBARA OIL PIPELINE SPILL OF 20156:30 PM
More details
Interfaith Chocolate Seder7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
People of all faiths are invited to experience the Passover Seder with a chocolate twist. Learn more about the tradition during a fun night filled with everything chocolate. Everyone is welcome to attend and no experience with a Seder is necessary.
More details
- 21March 21, 2018
HOW SAFE ARE OUR ELECTIONS?12:00 - 2:00
A community forum presented by the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara.
More details
HOW SAFE ARE OUR ELECTIONS? League of Women Voters forum12:00 - 2:00
More details
How Safe Are Our Local Elections?12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
The Santa Barbara League of Women Voters’ March Forum co-presented with SBPL will provide information around the safety of local elections from outside manipulation. National news has been dominated by the Russian hacking allegations of the 2016 elections, questions were raised that never had to be considered before.
More details
Ways to Create and Keep a Vibrant Retail Scene in Santa Barbara5:30pm - 7:00pm
The World Business Academy is hosting a discussion on March 21 about ways that community leaders can join businesses and others to create a vibrant retail business scene for the long-term in Santa Barbara. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
More details
‘Guatemala: On the Edge of Discovery’6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
New documentary explores Central American nation.
More details
World Business Academy Hosts Meeting on Ways to Create and Keep a Vibrant Retail Scene in Santa Barb5:30pm - 7:00pm
The World Business Academy is hosting a discussion on Wednesday, March 21 exploring ways that our community leaders can join businesses and stakeholders in creating a long-term, vibrant retail business scene in Santa Barbara. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
More details
- 22March 22, 2018
- Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarch7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
4 Thursdays Mar 8, 15, 22, 29 - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
More details
Five Invitations: What The Dying Teach The Living, An Evening with Frank Ostaseki7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Community Education and Engagement Series is pleased to present Five Invitations: What The Dying Teach The Living, An Evening with Frank Ostaseki.
More details
Introduction to Buddhism6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
This is an introduction to Buddhism. The presentation is open to everyone and is free.
More details
Sketching in the Galleries5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
All skill levels are invited to experience the tradition of sketching from original works of art in Highlights of the Permanent Collection.
More details
- 23March 23, 2018
An Elegant Evening Aboard the White Star Titanic6:00pm - 9:00pm
An SBMM Fundraiser Honoring the Memory of Mike deGruy
More details
- 24March 24, 2018
Standing Sun Presents Carlene Carter with Joe Breen7:00pm - 10:00pm
Carlene Carter is coming to the stage for the last time in the valley. Join us for her "farewell to the valley show" 3/24/18.
More details
Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts3:00pm - 4:30pm
On Saturday, March 24 at 3 PM, the Santa Barbara Music Club presents a FREE concert at the Faulkner Gallery in the Downtown Santa Barbara Public Library. This concert, presented in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library, features soprano Takako Wakita and pianist Betty Oberacker performing a variety of Italian Love Songs and pianist Natasha Kislenko performing works by Beethoven and Debussy. For more information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit sbmusicclub.org.
More details
Meditation 101 - Part 21:30pm - 3:30pm
Meditation 101 is a 2-part series designed to bust the myths of meditation by providing you with a toolbox of techniques to draw from.
More details
Sophisticated Ladies2:00pm - 5:00pm
Sophisticated Ladies is on March 24th from 2 to 5 pm. The event will be held at Marjorie Luke Theatre (721 E. Cota St). Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults.
More details
40th Anniversary/Reunion of Santa Barbara Rugby Club1:00pm - 4:30pm
40th Anniversary/Reunion of Santa Barbara Rugby Club Saturday, March 24
More details
- 25March 25, 2018
Pacific Pride Foundation’s Santa Maria Open House12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pacific Pride Foundation opened a new office in Santa Maria - come celebrate with us!
More details
- 27March 27, 2018
Rhone Rangers SB County Chapter Spring Wine Tasting5:00pm - 7:00pm
Join the illustrious members of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Rhone Rangers as we 'show off' all of our latest releases, including most of our 2017 roses and new whites that are perfect for our spring and summer temperatures! More than 40 wines will be available to taste, and many of the winemkers and/or owners will be present to meet and greet and answer any questions you may have. And light appetizers will be provided.
More details
- 28March 28, 2018
SB Audubon Evening Monthly Program: Santa Barbara County Breeding Bird Study7:30PM - 9:00PM
Join us as Mark Holmgren and Adrian O'Loghlen talk about the Santa Barbara County Breeding Bird Study (BBS), an on-line database tracking avian breeding sightings countywide. Learn how to submit such data, as well as how the BBS data can be used for scientific and conservation purposes. Free and open to all. Doors open at 7:00PM.
More details
- 29March 29, 2018
Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
4 Thursdays Mar 8, 15, 22, 29 - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
More details
A Sneak Preview and Fundraiser:5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Film, Wine, Fundraiser A very special event co-sponsored by and in celebration of the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara’s 80th anniversary and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee’s 30th anniversary
More details
- 31March 31, 2018
Standing Sun Presents The Contenders7:00pm - 10:00pm
The Contenders are back for another great show at Standing Sun Wines!
More details
