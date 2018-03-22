Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

  8. 25
  9. 26
  10. 27
  11. 28
  12. 1
    March 1, 2018

    Discover Joyful Mind – Dawa’s 3 weeks course. d

    7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
    3 Thursdays Feb 15, 22, Mar 1 – Discover Joyful Mind – Dawa’s 3 weeks course.
    More details

    What is Apple’s iCloud?

    5:30PM - 7:30PM
    What is Apple® iCloud®? How do you use it? Why should you use it? Come by our free class to learn how to best utilize Apple's iCloud for your needs!
    More details

    Pop-Up Opera

    5:30 pm - 6 pm
    Opera Santa Barbara returns to present another crowd-pleasing pop-up performance in the Museum galleries with a “Rossini and Friends” repertoire.
    More details

    Catalyst Quartet

    7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
    The Catalyst Quartet is comprised of top Laureates and alumni of the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Competition, and is a returning favorite at SBMA.
    More details

    CROSSINGS + BOUNDARIES TALK: MURDER AND MATTERING IN HARAMBE’S HOUSE

    4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
    More details

    Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Program Orientation

    6pm - 7pm
    Are you ready to become an entrepreneur, or expand your existing small business? Afraid to “go it alone,” or unsure how to proceed? WEV’s training programs guide you in taking the next step. Attend a free 1-hour orientation, where you’ll meet a WEV representative who will help you determine if SET, Explore, or another WEV program is right for you!
    More details

    Family 1st Thursdays

    5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
    Bring the whole family to enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center, located across from the Museum Cafe on the Lower Level. Museum Teaching Artists are available to assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects.
    More details
  13. 2
    March 2, 2018

    The Muppets Take Santa Barbara

    6:30pm - 8:00pm
    Meet the Muppets and the amazing performers that bring them to life!
    More details

    TALK: BURGERS IN THE AGE OF BLACK CAPITALISM: FAST FOOD AND THE REMAKING OF CIVIL RIGHTS AFTER 1968

    1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
    More details

    CONFERENCE: BEYOND ACADEMIA

    1:00 pm - March 3, 2018, 4:00 pm
    More details

    Celebration of Families/Celebración de las Familias FREE FAMILY EVENT

    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Celebration of Families/Celebración de las Familias is a free event on March 2 from 6 to 8 pm. The event is located at Casa de la Guerra (15 E. De La Guerra St.).
    More details

    DIVERTIMENTO

    12:15 PM - 12:45 PM
    Divert from your usual lunch time ritual to hear some live chamber music for woodwind trio with Catherine Del Russo, oboe; Joanne Kim, clarinet & William Wood, bassoon. Works by Jacques Ibert and W.A. Mozart. Enjoy 30 minutes of beautiful, lighthearted music to soothe the soul and lift your spirits.
    More details

    LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

    8:00 pm
    More details
  14. 3
    March 3, 2018

    Puppetzilla Puppet Slam at the Naked Puppet Theatre - Adults 18+ Only

    6:30pm - 10:00pm
    Puppetzilla Puppet Slam at the Naked Puppet Theatre is a must see! Adults only!
    More details

    Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival

    8:00 am - 6:00 pm
    22 bands from Southern California junior and senior high schools and community colleges and universities will compete and perform at this all day event.
    More details

    Saxophone Clinic with Eric Marienthal

    12:00 pm - 12:50 pm
    Free music clinic taught by saxophonist Eric Marienthal
    More details

    SYV Touch-A-Truck 2018

    10:00am - 2:00pm
    The SYV Touch-A-Truck is a family-friendly event for all ages and is open to everyone! This event provides a unique experience for kids, and kids at heart, to climb on, climb in, honk horns and turn on sirens of all kinds of vehicles!
    More details

    Hobey Ford’s “Animalia”

    4:30pm - 6:30pm
    Hobey Ford's "Animalia" is a must see! Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.
    More details

    Huber Marionettes’ “Suspended Animation”

    5:30pm - 6:15pm
    Huber Marionettes' "Suspended Animation" is on March 3 at 6:30 pm. The event is located at The Marjorie Luke Theatre (721 E. Cota St.). The tickets are $10 for kids and $25 for adults.
    More details

    Tarish Pipkins’ “Time Machine”

    12:00pm - 2:00pm
    Tarish Pipkins' "Time Machine" is on March 3 from 12 to 2 pm. The event is at The Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.). Tickets are $10 for kids and $25 for adults.
    More details

    Growing Orchids Easily in Santa Barbara

    10:30am - 11:30am
    The UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will present a free talk on growing orchids easily in Santa Barbara. They will discuss types of orchids to grow, fertilizers, water, light and humidity as well as how easy they are to grow in our outdoor climate.
    More details

    Standing Sun Presents Calico The Band with Nocona

    7:00pm - 10:00pm
    Calico the Band is back at Standing Sun LIVE for another great show with wine, food, dancing. and more!
    More details

    The RevolutionaryHealing Potential of Entheogenic and Psychedelic Medicines.

    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Dr. Martin Ball will discuss how and why psychedelic compounds are effective medicines and healing tools with profound potential to treat depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), drug addiction, various physical issues, and even the #1 condition afflicting humanity: the distortions and false beliefs of the human ego.
    More details

    Manuel Moran’s “La Cucarachita Martina/Martina, The Little Roach”

    10:30 am - 12:00 PM
    Manuel Moran's “La Cucarachita Martina/Martina, The Little Roach” is on March 3 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. The event is located at Marjorie Luke Theatre (721 E. Cota St.). Tickets are $10 for kids and $25 for adults.
    More details

    Puppetopia

    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Puppetopia is on March 3 from 10:00 am to 6:00pm. The event is located at the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology (513 Garden St.). Tickets are $10 for kids $25 for adults.
    More details

    Hellenistic Civilization: Science and Mathematics: When Lightning Strikes

    3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
    Several Greek thinkers made striking discoveries in mathematics, science, and technology that did a great deal to shape our understanding to this day. The originality and profundity of their discoveries is a testament to the ideal of human creativity.  In this Forum, several of these important discoveries will be explored, and the work of Archimedes, Apollonius, Eratosthenes, Hipparchus, and others will be explained.
    More details

    Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival

    7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
    Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival hosts guest artist Eric Marienthal
    More details

    Meditation 101 - Part 1

    1:30pm - 3:30pm
    Meditation 101 is a 2-part experiential workshop intended to provide you with a tool box of techniques to draw from.
    More details

    Herb Walk with Lanny Kaufer at Arroyo Hondo Preserve

    10:15 am - 3:00 pm
    Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County at the 783-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve for an Herb Walk with Lanny Kaufer.
    More details

    LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

    8:00 pm
    More details
  15. 4
    March 4, 2018

    Academy Awards Live Broadcast @ The Arlington Theatre

    3:00pm - 8:00pm
    Academy Awards Live Broadcast @ The Arlington Theatre - FREE ADMISSION
    More details

    Manual Cinema’s “Magic City”

    3:00pm - 5:00pm
    Manuel Cinema's "Magic City" will be on March 4th from 3 to 5 pm. The event will be held at Campbell Hall (Building 538, University of California, Santa Barbara, Mesa Rd.). Tickets are $14 for kids and $20 for adults.
    More details

    Puppets Take Macy’s!

    10:30AM - 4:30PM
    Don't miss the PuppetPalooza finale! Puppets Take Macy's! is on March 4 from 10:30am to 4:30pm!
    More details

    LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

    2:00 pm
    More details
  16. 5
    March 5, 2018

    Acting Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company - Enroll Now

    4:00pm - 6:00pm
    Enrollment Now Open for Spring Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company with Award-Winning Artist and Star of Buyer & Cellar Brian McDonald.
    More details

    RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP: INTRO TO THE NEH

    3:00pm - 4:00pm
    More details
  17. 6
    March 6, 2018

    CROSSINGS + BOUNDARIES TALK: MURDER AND MATTERING IN HARAMBE’S HOUSE

    4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
    More details

    RecoVERY Inspiring Short Story Contest

    Online - Online
    This event is an online event. Submissions are being accepted as of February 27, and will continue to be accepted through April 5th. For more info and submission details please go to: https://www.recoveryfusion.com/story-contest/
    More details

    LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

    8:00 pm
    More details
  18. 7
    March 7, 2018

    Inviting California to Dinner: Bringing California native plant foods into your life and the future

    7:00pm - 9:00pm
    Locally grown foods and low-water landscaping are all the rage right now, but a quick trip to farmers market or a local nursery will showcase almost no California native plants. What if, among the more than 6,000 plants native to California, hundreds were not only edible, easy to use and delicious, but extremely low-water as well? This one of a kind presentation, led by native food enthusiast Antonio Sanchez, discusses the ancient and emerging field of California native foods and their cultivation. With an eye on the past and the many living traditions that have been passed down by local indigenous peoples, this unique lecture explores how old ways can combine with new ways to find a place in local gardens and kitchens
    More details

    Preventing War: Crisis and Opportunity with North Korea

    7:00pm - 8:30pm
    Christine Ahn, a policy expert on Korea, will deliver the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation's 17th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity's Future. This year's lecture is entitled "Preventing War: Crisis and Opportunity with North Korea."
    More details

    THE 2018 DIANA AND SIMON RAAB WRITER-IN-RESIDENCE: HELEN MACDONALD

    7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
    More details

    LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

    8:00 pm
    More details
  19. 8
    March 8, 2018

    - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarch

    7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
    4 Thursdays Mar 8, 15, 22, 29 - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
    More details

    “David Austin’s English Roses for California Gardens” with Suzanne Horn

    7:00pm - 9:00pm
    The Santa Barbara Rose Society presents "David Austin's English Roses for California" with Master Rosarian Suzanne Horn on Thursday, March 8, 7 pm. Free.
    More details

    Direct Relief Women - International Women’s Day Event

    10:00am - 12:00pm
    In honor of International Women's Day, you are invited to join the Direct Relief Women to hear from experts on maternal health and assemble 1,000 Dignity Kits for women in Africa and Asia who are scheduled to receive life-changing obstetric fistula surgery. For women living with fistula who are awaiting this restorative surgery, these personal care kits allow them to retain their dignity by giving them the comfort and knowledge that women around the world hear their stories and care.
    More details

    TAUBMAN SYMPOSIA TALK: BIBLICAL WOMEN AND GENDER CONSTRUCTIONS: ANCIENT AND CONTEMPORARY PERSPECTIVE

    7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
    More details

    The Santa Barbara Film Premiere of Evolution of Organic with filmmaker Mark Kitchell

    7:00pm - 9:00pm
    Among all the films on food and farming, Evolution of Organic is the first to tell the story of the organic movement. How it started, who the people were who bravely initiated it, and how it literally changed the way we eat food.
    More details

    Learn How Conversation Drives Business

    8:00 am - 10:00 am
    The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER) will present Deborah Naish, founder of Naish Partners, a business coaching and consulting firm, for a talk on ways to improve Conversation Intelligence to accelerate business growth.
    More details

    From Santa Barbara to the Endeavor Hydrothermal Vent Fields – The Future of Deep-Sea Exploration

    7:00pm
    More details

    LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

    8:00 pm
    More details
  20. 9
    March 9, 2018

    CONFERENCE: BODIES AND BOUNDARIES, 1500-1800

    1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
    More details

    RESEARCH FOCUS GROUP TALK: LISO’S ANNUAL JOHN J. GUMPERZ LECTURE

    1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
    More details

    Orchids After Dark

    5:30pm - 7:30pm
    Orchids After Dark Friday March 9th, 5:30pm - 7:30pm
    More details

    LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

    8:00 pm
    More details

    Save the Date: 73rd Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

    9:00 am - 5:00 pm
    Experts Gather for the Annual Exhibition of the Finest Flowers March 9 - 11, 2018
    More details

    Toy Story 3 at the Granada Theatre

    7:00pm - 9:00pm
    The Granada Theatre presents Toy Story 3 in collaboration with Cliff Drive Care Center on March 9.
    More details

  21. 10
    March 10, 2018

    Modotti and Weston

    7:00pm - 8:00pm
    MODOTTI AND WESTON reflects a brief moment in the life of Tina Modotti, a beauty, a muse, an artist, a rebel, but more than all else, a humanitarian, and the famed photographer, Edward Weston.
    More details

    Acting Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company - Enroll Now

    10:00am - 11:00am
    Enrollment Now Open for Spring Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company with Award-Winning Artist and Star of Buyer & Cellar Brian McDonald.
    More details

    Montessori Center School “Illumination” Benefit Auction

    6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
    More details

    Standing Sun Presents Elijah Ocean with Shelby Earl

    7:00pm - 10:00pm
    Elijah Ocean and Shelby Earl
    More details

    Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

    3:00pm - 4:30pm
    On Saturday, March 10 at 3 PM, the Santa Barbara Music Club presents a free concert at the Faulkner Gallery in the Downtown Santa Barbara Public Library.   performs works by Fre This concert, presented in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library, features pianist Paolo Tatafiore performing works by Frédéric Chopin. For more information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit sbmusicclub.org.
    More details

    Boy Scouts Begin Annual “Scouting for Food” Food Drive

    all day - 03/17/18
    The Boy Scouts’ annual springtime food drive, “Scouting for Food,” kicks off Saturday March 10 as local Scouts participate in the national food drive led by the Boy Scouts of America. All the troops in the South Coast District of the Los Padres Council, from Goleta to Carpinteria, will participate to help fight hunger in Santa Barbara County.
    More details

    LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

    8:00 pm
    More details

    LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

    2:00 pm
    More details
  22. 11
    March 11, 2018

    etc ON STAGE

    5:30pm - 7:30pm
    etc ON STAGE is a brand new series of events that explores the artistic process of theater. Join ETC artists and collaborators for an intimate presentation on the stage of the New Vic.
    More details

    The Music of the Great War

    2:00pm - 4:00
    "Music of the Great War" features World War I music in a "sing along" program.
    More details

    Studio Sunday

    1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
    Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists in the Museum’s Family Resource Center. On the second Sunday of each month participants explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper.
    More details

    LAUNCH PAD: STAGING THE DAFFY DAME

    2:00 pm
    More details

    La Bamba at Granada Theatre

    3:00pm
    More details
  23. 12
    March 12, 2018

    Acting Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company - Enroll Now

    4:00pm - 6:00pm
    Enrollment Now Open for Spring Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company with Award-Winning Artist and Star of Buyer & Cellar Brian McDonald.
    More details

    PFLAG March Chapter Meeting

    7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
    More details
  24. 13
  25. 14
    March 14, 2018

    King Lear

    7:00pm - 10:00pm
    Directed by Co-Founder James O’Neil, the production features a twenty member cast led by acclaimed actor and company member George Ball, who has starred in previous Rubicon productions of All My Sons, Man of La Mancha, and Jacques Brel… (appearing in New York, L.A., and international companies of the latter).
    More details

    PHorum: Perspectives in Healtcare

    5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
    More details

    RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP: GRANT BUDGETS

    12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
    More details

    South Santa Barbara County Youth Transition Fair

    4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
    Are you a high school junior or senior interested in planning for the future? Are you a family member looking for resources for your student with a disability? Then come to the Youth Transition Fair and learn about services available in South Santa Barbara County that can assist you in high school and beyond!
    More details
  26. 15
    March 15, 2018

    Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin

    7:00 PM - 9:00PM
    4 Thursdays Mar 8, 15, 22, 29 - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
    More details

    King Lear

    7:00pm - 10:00pm
    Timely and trenchant, LEAR is the story of a narcissistic ruler who craves adulation, casts out those who doubt his decisions, and neglects those on the fringes of society.
    More details

    Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival

    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    From March 15-19, 2018 at the New Vic Theatre, the highly acclaimed Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival will once again bring the community together to experience the power of exceptional films from around the world on themes of Jewish culture and identity.
    More details

    The Gifts of Dying Consciously

    2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
    In this lively experiential workshop Dr. Williams will will examine the gifts that naturally arise during the twilight time of death and dying.
    More details
  27. 16
    March 16, 2018

    Opening Reception: For Your Eyes Only by Yumiko Glover

    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    More details

    King Lear

    8:00pm - 11:00pm
    Timely and trenchant, LEAR is the story of a narcissistic ruler who craves adulation, casts out those who doubt his decisions, and neglects those on the fringes of society. Considered by many to be Shakespeare’s greatest masterpiece, KING LEAR is a haunting and epic saga of love, greed, family strife, and civil war.
    More details
  28. 17
    March 17, 2018

    26th Annual Orchard 2 Ocean 10k, 5k, & 1 Mile Fun Run

    8:00am
    Join us for this fun community event and support our schools!
    More details

    State Street Ballet Young Dancers Presents Celebration of Dance

    7:00 pm
    State Street Ballet Young Dancers proudly presents its annual Celebration of Dance on March 17, 2017 at the Lobero Theatre at 7:00 pm. Featuring innovative choreography ranging from classical to contemporary, Celebration of Dance highlights the work of State Street Ballet Young Dancers, a pre-professional student training and performing program.
    More details

    Emmy Award Winning Author, Neville Frankel to Present at the SB Genealogical Society Meeting

    10:30am - 12:00pm
    Neville Frankel will present, “Unearthing Family Lore: Behind the Scenes of a Novelist’s Journey” at the SB County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting
    More details
  29. 18
    March 18, 2018

    Food for Thought Lecture Series

    2:00pm - 4:00pm
    Marine Mammal Rescue and Rehabilitation with Dr. Sam Dover, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
    More details

    Benefit Poetry Reading for La Casa de Maria

    3:00 - 4:30
    An afternoon of poetry, music and renewal to benefit the restoration and recovery of La Casa de Maria and its Center for Spiritual Renewal.
    More details

    A Narco History: How the United States and Mexico Jointly Created the “Mexican Drug War”

    2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
    This chronicle of interconnected events blurs borders and cultures, and has been called by critics as "a splendid introduction to a tragic, complex and fascinating binational drama."
    More details
  30. 19
    March 19, 2018

    Santa Barbara Revels Annual Pub Sing

    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Welcome the change of seasons and the Vernal Equinox with music-making and merriment! Lift a glass and raise your voice! Sing Irish ditties, sea shanties, favorite folk classics, familiar rounds, and beloved traditional tunes. Come enjoy an evening of great fun and good company with Revels Song Leader Erin McKibben. Celebrate the Spring! Tickets Available at the Door: Adults $15 ~ Children $10 Admission includes a songbook, a beverage, and a terrific time! Pub Sing will be held in Dargan's MAIN ROOM.
    More details

    Mindful Eating Support Group

    6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
    Weekly support meeting for anyone who is tired of counting calories and worrying about what the scale says. Petra Beumer will facilitate an enriching group experience that focuses on letting go of using food as a mood regulator.
    More details
  31. 20
    March 20, 2018

    Happy Hour with SEE International

    5:30 pm - 7:00pm
    Come join us at Wine Therapy on Tuesday, March 20th to learn how you can become part of the solution towards ending preventable blindness! Wine Therapy has generously offered to donate 10% of a selected local tap to SEE, so come enjoy a drink and learn more about our sight-restoring programs around the world.
    More details

    BROKE: THE SANTA BARBARA OIL PIPELINE SPILL OF 2015

    6:30 PM
    More details

    Interfaith Chocolate Seder

    7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
    People of all faiths are invited to experience the Passover Seder with a chocolate twist. Learn more about the tradition during a fun night filled with everything chocolate. Everyone is welcome to attend and no experience with a Seder is necessary.
    More details
  32. 21
    March 21, 2018

    HOW SAFE ARE OUR ELECTIONS?

    12:00 - 2:00
    A community forum presented by the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara.
    More details

    How Safe Are Our Local Elections?

    12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
    The Santa Barbara League of Women Voters’ March Forum co-presented with SBPL will provide information around the safety of local elections from outside manipulation. National news has been dominated by the Russian hacking allegations of the 2016 elections, questions were raised that never had to be considered before.
    More details

    Ways to Create and Keep a Vibrant Retail Scene in Santa Barbara

    5:30pm - 7:00pm
    The World Business Academy is hosting a discussion on March 21 about ways that community leaders can join businesses and others to create a vibrant retail business scene for the long-term in Santa Barbara. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
    More details

    ‘Guatemala: On the Edge of Discovery’

    6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
    New documentary explores Central American nation.
    More details

    World Business Academy Hosts Meeting on Ways to Create and Keep a Vibrant Retail Scene in Santa Barb

    5:30pm - 7:00pm
    The World Business Academy is hosting a discussion on Wednesday, March 21 exploring ways that our community leaders can join businesses and stakeholders in creating a long-term, vibrant retail business scene in Santa Barbara. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
    More details
  33. 22
    March 22, 2018

    - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarch

    7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
    4 Thursdays Mar 8, 15, 22, 29 - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
    More details

    Five Invitations: What The Dying Teach The Living, An Evening with Frank Ostaseki

    7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
    Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Community Education and Engagement Series is pleased to present Five Invitations: What The Dying Teach The Living, An Evening with Frank Ostaseki.
    More details

    Introduction to Buddhism

    6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
    This is an introduction to Buddhism. The presentation is open to everyone and is free.
    More details

    Sketching in the Galleries

    5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
    All skill levels are invited to experience the tradition of sketching from original works of art in Highlights of the Permanent Collection.
    More details
  34. 23
    March 23, 2018

    An Elegant Evening Aboard the White Star Titanic

    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    An SBMM Fundraiser Honoring the Memory of Mike deGruy
    More details
  35. 24
    March 24, 2018

    Standing Sun Presents Carlene Carter with Joe Breen

    7:00pm - 10:00pm
    Carlene Carter is coming to the stage for the last time in the valley. Join us for her "farewell to the valley show" 3/24/18.
    More details

    Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

    3:00pm - 4:30pm
    On Saturday, March 24 at 3 PM, the Santa Barbara Music Club presents a FREE concert at the Faulkner Gallery in the Downtown Santa Barbara Public Library. This concert, presented in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library, features soprano Takako Wakita and pianist Betty Oberacker performing a variety of Italian Love Songs and pianist Natasha Kislenko performing works by Beethoven and Debussy. For more information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit sbmusicclub.org.
    More details

    Meditation 101 - Part 2

    1:30pm - 3:30pm
    Meditation 101 is a 2-part series designed to bust the myths of meditation by providing you with a toolbox of techniques to draw from.
    More details

    Sophisticated Ladies

    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Sophisticated Ladies is on March 24th from 2 to 5 pm. The event will be held at Marjorie Luke Theatre (721 E. Cota St). Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults.
    More details

    40th Anniversary/Reunion of Santa Barbara Rugby Club

    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    40th Anniversary/Reunion of Santa Barbara Rugby Club Saturday, March 24
    More details
  36. 25
    March 25, 2018

    Pacific Pride Foundation’s Santa Maria Open House

    12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
    Pacific Pride Foundation opened a new office in Santa Maria - come celebrate with us!
    More details
  37. 26
  38. 27
    March 27, 2018

    Rhone Rangers SB County Chapter Spring Wine Tasting

    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Join the illustrious members of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Rhone Rangers as we 'show off' all of our latest releases, including most of our 2017 roses and new whites that are perfect for our spring and summer temperatures! More than 40 wines will be available to taste, and many of the winemkers and/or owners will be present to meet and greet and answer any questions you may have. And light appetizers will be provided.
    More details
  39. 28
    March 28, 2018

    SB Audubon Evening Monthly Program: Santa Barbara County Breeding Bird Study

    7:30PM - 9:00PM
    Join us as Mark Holmgren and Adrian O'Loghlen talk about the Santa Barbara County Breeding Bird Study (BBS), an on-line database tracking avian breeding sightings countywide. Learn how to submit such data, as well as how the BBS data can be used for scientific and conservation purposes. Free and open to all. Doors open at 7:00PM.
    More details
  40. 29
    March 29, 2018

    Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin

    7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
    4 Thursdays Mar 8, 15, 22, 29 - Reducing Harm – 10 ways to act like a Buddha until you become one - with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
    More details

    A Sneak Preview and Fundraiser:

    5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
    Film, Wine, Fundraiser A very special event co-sponsored by and in celebration of the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara’s 80th anniversary and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee’s 30th anniversary
    More details
  41. 30
  42. 31
    March 31, 2018

    Standing Sun Presents The Contenders

    7:00pm - 10:00pm
    The Contenders are back for another great show at Standing Sun Wines!
    More details
