{embed="layouts/" archive_pagination="12" section_channel="articles" subsection="" primary_section="579" section_url="dan_brennan" section_name="Dan Brennan" section_categories="579" exclude="" masonry_ad_position="5" inset="ROS_In-Story_BigBox" inset_ad_broadstreet="67458" section_extras_masonry="" }
- 1. BizHawk: Sears Store in Santa Barbara Down to Its Final 4 Days - January 24, 2019 | 9:06 p.m.
- 2. Grover Beach Man Suspected of Carjacking Arrested in Orcutt After Pursuit - January 24, 2019 | 8:45 p.m.
- 3. Volunteers Fan Out Across Santa Barbara County to Tally Homeless Population - January 24, 2019 | 8:30 p.m.
- 4. Tara Jones Haaf: The Cruisery Puts New Spin on Old Brewery Haunt - January 24, 2019 | 6:52 p.m.
- 5. State Revokes Solvang-Based Animal Rescue Team’s Wildlife-Rehabilitation… - January 24, 2019 | 6:42 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >