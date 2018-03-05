Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 8:11 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Emergency Preparedness 2018
Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust and Cottage Health
Volunteers with the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade and Habitat for Humanity have spent their weekends removing debris from Montecito-area homes after the Jan. 9 debris flows. Here, crews clear debris from the backyard of a Santa Isabel Lane home on Feb. 11.
How to Help Montecito Debris Flow Survivors and Community Recovery

Volunteer your time, donate to a good cause, and don't forget to apply for disaster assistance before the March 16 deadline
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | March 5, 2018 | 6:51 p.m.

