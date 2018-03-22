-
Business
Attorney Ambrecht Attends Estate Counsel Meeting
Health
Pinot and Purses Fundraiser Aims to Sack Heart DiseaseDonate a new or gently used designer bag to get a free ticket
Lifestyle
Easy Lift Transportation Honored as State Transit Leader
Health
Have a Ball at Heart Association Fundraiser
Lifestyle
20 to Graduate From Rescue Mission Recovery ProgramPublic can attend March 24 ceremony at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara
Lifestyle
Town Hall to Tackle Climate Change and New Normal
Arts
Wildling to Honor Wilderness Spirit, Legacy Award RecipientsJoan Easton Lentz, Pete and Becky Adams, Jack and Judy Stapelmann lauded for their support
Business
Chumash Foundation Gives $5,000 Grant to Housing Trust Fund
Business
American Riviera Bank Promotes Bobby Boyes to Vice President
Arts
San Marcos High Thespians Venture ‘Into the Woods’
Arts
Kool & Gang on Bill for Santa Barbara County Fair
Arts
Brad Paisley, Ellen DeGeneres to Honor First Responders in Benefit concert
Nonprofits
Theresa Borgatello, Alex Craigie Join Visiting Nurse, Hospice Board
Health
Grant Promotes Youth Work Toward Better Mental Health
School Zone
Lompoc Library, In-N-Out Want Kids to Develop Taste for Reading
Get in the Swim; County Hiring Summer LifeguardsQualified applicants sought to work at local beaches, pools
Lifestyle
Run Like a Woman Instructs Effective Political Campaigning
Arts
Local Songwriter’s New Works Aid Disaster Charities
Business
Get Handle on Time Management at SBCC Career Skills Workshop
Lifestyle
Say Yes to Designer Dresses at Bargain Prices
Lifestyle
Get Lowdown on Greywater With New County Handbook
Arson Suspected in Lompoc Dumpster Fires
Nonprofits
Davina Gomez Named to Angels Foster Care Board
Lifestyle
Shelters Open Overnight Tuesday, March 20
Free Dog, Cat Boarding Offered to Rainstorm Evacuees
Business
Vet’s Here Marks Anniversary, ExpansionMobile vet clinic now in Santa Barbara area
Health
Pediatrician to Address Lifelong Effects of Childhood Adversity
Arts
Costume Historian to Discuss Fabric of Haute Couture
Outdoors
Take a Hike, It’s Good for YouExplore New Trails With SBCC Tuition-Free Class Nature and Self-Healing
Lifestyle
Community Leaders Launch Conservation Blueprint for CountyTool provides data source and common language for all
