Rebecca Arredondo of Santa Barbara, 1946-2018
Kathleen M. (Herriges) Thiele, formerly of Santa Barbara, 1929-2018
Norma T. Keefer of Santa Barbara, 1937-2018
Cecilia Bloom Hollenhorst, 93, Formerly of Santa Barbara
Sharron Lee Reichard of Santa Barbara, 1945-2018
Linnea E. Pascoe, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1943-2018
Raymond ‘Cory’ James Orosco of Santa Barbara, 1948-2017
Jack Cantin of Montecito, 2000-2018
John Wheeler Simms, 81, of Santa Barbara
Caren M. Elin, 67, of Los Alamos
Waldo R. Tobler of Santa Barbara, 1930-2018
Lois Ann Busick of Santa Barbara, 1935-2018
