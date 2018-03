Browse by Organization ▼ Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club Ensemble Theatre Fairview Gardens Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Laguna Blanca Montecito Family YMCA Montessori Center School MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation one. Soccer Schools Paddle Sports Center Page Youth Center Safety Town of Santa Barbara County Sansum Clinic Santa Barbara Family YMCA Santa Barbara Foresters Santa Barbara Museum of Art Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation SB Sports Camps SB Youth Music Academy UCSB Recreation

Multi-media and ceramic summer camps for children ages 5-12 inspired by the works of art that are on show at the museum